WWE Reportedly Booked Cody Rhodes to Win the Royal Rumble 2023 if The Rock Could Not Make It

The Royal Rumble 2023 saw the triumphant fairy-tale return of Cody Rhodes. In the lead-up to the Rumble, the American Nightmare’s return was announced, however, fans were also holding out a possible return of the Brahma Bull, The Rock. Due to the Rock’s failure to work the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Rhodes made his in-ring return after nearly eight months of absence due to torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes’ victory was met with a deafening pop from the crowd in attendance.

While Cody’s fans are happy for him as this win was long overdue in his career, The Rock was also one of the favorites to appear in the Rumble and win the match to face his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship title.

Similarly, Sami Zayn was also expected to be in the Rumble due to his infighting with Roman Reigns and the other members of the Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes was always WWE’s pick to win the Royal Rumble if The Rock couldn’t do the show

With the ongoing heat within the Bloodline due to Sami Zayn double-crossing the Tribal Chief, there have been speculations about Sami Zayn facing Roman Reigns at the Show of shows. However, Rhodes is entitled to face Roman Reigns after he secured victory at the Royal Rumble.

Now that the road to WrestleMania has officially begun, it remains to be seen how WWE would book Sami Zayn’s feud with Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he was aware of WWE’s plan to book Cody Rhodes as the winner if The Rock couldn’t make it to the Royal Rumble.

Meltzer also noted that WWE could implement a change in the storyline direction with regard to Sami Zayn’s possible match with Roman Reigns but, it still would not usurp Cody Rhodes’ title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023! pic.twitter.com/ppxdfHB1Ks — I acknowledge you (@SonGoku06280546) January 30, 2023

“I mean that was the long-term decision they went with you know … they wanted Dwayne and, obviously, there was the Austin talk, but it was … Cody was always in the mix, I mean, I was always told if it’s not Dwayne, It’s going to be Cody … you know, for the match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania,” Meltzer said.

JANUARY 28

Cody Rhodes wins the Men’s #RoyalRumble Rhea Ripley wins the Women’s #WWERoyalRumble Sami Zayn turns on the Bloodline and hits Roman Reigns with a chair to the back Jey Uso abandons the Bloodline after their assault on Sami#WWE #prowrestling #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/wAXsB4iLj2 — Pomi Wrestling AKA Mauricio Pomares (@PomiWrestling) January 29, 2023

Although it is highly unlikely to see Sami Zayn face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 with Cody Rhodes in the picture, we still can’t rule out a possible change in direction. We will have to wait till Monday Night Raw to get the answers.

Cody Rhodes is injured again

Cody Rhodes entered the match at number 30 and lasted for around 15 minutes. His toughest moment in the match was when he wrestled Gunther who entered at number 1 and lasted for 1 hour and 11 minutes. After a see-saw battle, the American Nightmare managed to eliminate the Ring General.

During a post-match interview with Cathy Kelley, Rhodes revealed that he popped his eardrum. Thankfully, the injury is not very serious and Rhodes is gearing up to meet Roman Reigns at the grandest stage.

