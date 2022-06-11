“There’s no racism in that place? The f*ck out of here” – Former WWE Superstar recalls what a WWE Official told him after his stuff was thrown in a shower

Former WWE tag team champion Rene Dupree recently recounted what a WWE high-up told him after his clothes and shoes were thrown in a shower.

Rene Dupree wrestled in WWE between 2002 and 2007 and won the tag team championship twice.

The former 2-time tag team champion claims he was told not to wear the ‘N-Word Shoes’

The former WWE superstar has already spoken about this incident in the past. But, Dupree recently recollected the incident again on his Café De René podcast. He stated that his clothes and shoes were thrown in a shower. The former WWE star also revealed that other than the clothes, he lost his ‘Belvederes’ worth $500.

Dupree further went on to share that after he discovered his items, an ‘high up WWE official’ came and told him to not wear n-word shoes.

“Well, let me tell you a story about that. Those shoes that I had [that were thrown in the shower] were $500 Belvederes, and I was told by a high-up official — not gonna name names but, he said, ‘Don’t wear n-word shoes.’ There’s no racism in that place? The f*ck out of here.” Dupree stated.

While speaking on his podcast, the former 2-time WWE tag team titleholder shared a lot of details of that incident. Rene revealed that some of the WWE talents on that tour urinated and defecated on his stuff that was thrown in a shower.

Dupree was the youngest person to hold a championship in WWE until 2018

Rene Dupree made his WWE debut alongside ‘Sylvain Grenier’ on April 28, 2003. The duo appeared on an episode of RAW as a tag-team ‘La Résistance’ and attacked Scott Steiner. The tag team also defeated the team of Steiner and Test at the very next pay-per-view Judgment Day.

La Résistance then went on to feud with Kane and RVD for the World Tag Team Championship. The tag team succeeded in capturing the tag team gold within two months of their main roster debut. Dupree was 19 at that time and therefore, became the youngest wrestler in WWE history to win a Championship. But, in April 2018, 10 yrs old Nicholas won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34 alongside Braun Strowman. Dupree held the record for almost 25 years.

Rene Dupree signed with ‘Pro Wrestling NOAH’ in 2020. The former WWE tag team champion has held the GHC Tag Champion twice alongside his partner El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

