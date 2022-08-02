“They’re always writing something down” – WWE Hall of Famer compares Cody Rhodes’s work curiosity with The Rock

Former WWE superstar Mark Henry claims Cody Rhodes matches the eagerness to learn the pro wrestling business with WWE icon, The Rock.

Although The Rock and Cody Rhodes have inherited their wrestling brains from their fathers, both are known for their own legacy in the pro wrestling world. While The Great One is relishing his Hollywood success, The American Nightmare is the top babyface on WWE’s Red Brand. However, there is one more thing that these two superstars share in common. According to WWE legend Mark Henry, no superstar has more zeal to learn pro wrestling than The People’s Champ.

However, there was one current WWE superstar that Henry found somewhere near The Rock. Henry found Cody Rhodes as the only other wrestler who shares the same hunger.

The World’s Strongest Man recently spoke on the Busted Open Podcast and opened up about various aspects of pro wrestling including Cody Rhodes.

No one even closer to The Rock, but Cody Rhodes – Mark Henry feels

While speaking in the show, the Hall of Famer discussed how the in-ring character of Rock got fine-tuned after aligning with former writer Brian Gewirtz. Moreover, he hailed The Great One for his hunger to learn pro wrestling. Mark Henry claimed he has not seen any other wrestler who studied the craft more than The Rock.

However, the former WWE star did mention Cody Rhodes and stated that he resembled The Rock’s enthusiasm for pro wrestling. Henry recalled how both superstars watch wrestling 24×7 and make a note of worthy things. He said

“I’ve never met another wrestler in the business even to this day that studied more than he [The Rock] did. The closest I’ve seen is Cody Rhodes. They watch wrestling all day long. They’re always writing something down – ‘I’m going to try this later…”

Well, Cody and Rock might be living different paths right now, but the love and passion for the squared circle will always put them on the same list.

When The Brahma Bull applauded The American Nightmare for his gutsy performance

Despite bearing a busy Hollywood schedule, the former 10-time WWE World Champion does give a sneak peek at WWE sometimes. In fact, a few weeks back, The Rock made a tweet expressing his delight in watching the recent Cody-Seth HIAC classic. He tweeted:

Holy shit.

Proud of both, you and Seth.

Go make your money!! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2022

The American Nightmare gave a courageous performance against Seth Rollins at the 2022 Hell in a Cell(HIAC) PPV. Cody performed with a torn pectoral tendon and defeated Rollins delivering one of the best HIAC performances.

Anyway, Cody had a successful surgery and is expected to be back in the ring in nine months. Considering Cody’s recovery time and the next Wrestlemania in Hollywood, who knows the two might even share the WWE ring soon.

