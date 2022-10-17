“This Ranks at the Very Top” – WWE Hall of Famer Kane Discloses the Most Terrifying Thing He’s Done in His Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kane discloses the most terrifying thing he’s ever done in his professional wrestling career.

Glenn Jacobs, more popularly known as Kane to WWE fans debuted as a freak straight out of a horror movie. WWE fans still recall how many nightmares they’ve had because of him. Surprisingly enough, even someone who looks like he feeds on fear is terrified of something.

The Former WWE Champion took to Twitter to divulge the scariest thing he’s had to do in his WWE career. Surprisingly enough, someone who’s taken multiple chair shots, slams and every other brutal move imaginable, his source of terror is a move he had to perform and no, it wasn’t a wrestling maneuver.

Kane discloses the most terrifying thing he’s done in his WWE career

WWE’s Twitter account uploaded a video of the Devil’s favorite demon performing a Spinaroonie, dubbed the Kane-a-roonie, 20 years ago. Kane responded to the video by revealing how he really felt about the move.

“Of all the terrifying things I’ve ever done, this ranks at the very top,” he wrote.

Of all the terrifying things I’ve ever done, this ranks at the very top.👇 https://t.co/dV3kj6kKBA — Kane (@KaneWWE) October 16, 2022

The Spinaroonie was a dance move introduced to the WWE Universe by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. He usually performed the move after a victory or a promo. Fans loved it and over the years several superstars performed their versions of it including Vince McMahon himself.

What is the Kane up to these days?

Kane is no longer an active professional wrestler. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

While he still makes an appearance in WWE once in a while, much of his time and attention is spent in politics. He first ran for the mayoral seat of Knox County, Tennessee back in 2018 and was re-elected as Knox County Mayor on August 4, 2022.

He also works as an insurer and owns an Allstate agency in Knoxville, Tennessee with his wife.

