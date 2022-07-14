“This was a great debut” – 6 time WWE World Champion reveals what Vince McMahon told him about John Cena after his debut

6 time WWE World Champion reveals what then Chief of WWE Vince McMahon told him about John Cena after his debut.

John Cena is been considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The 16-time World Champion is about to complete two decades in the company of WWE. John is currently not associated with the company of WWE on a full-time basis. One of the prominent baby faces of WWE had turned to Hollywood a few years ago.

The 16-time world champion, Cena made his debut on the episode of SmackDown as The Prototype. The debut was market on the 27th of June, 2002. On his debut the wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Cena faced The Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle.

Even though the wrestler lost on his debut to Kurt he did not fail to impress the legends of the sport including the then Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon.

Recently the 6 times World Champion Kurt Angle revealed what Vince McMahon told him after facing John Cena in his debut match.

Post his debut against Kurt, John Cena went on to become the face of the company for the next decade and a multi-time worldchampion. Recently, Kurt had an interaction with Scott Fishman of TV Insider. On the show, Kurt Angle shared what Vince McMahon told him backstage after the match.

Kurt revealed that the then Chief of WWE said that it was great stuff. Also, Vince complimented by saying that both the wrestlers had a great match. Kurt further said that Vince patted his back.

“He said, ‘Great stuff. You guys had a great match. This was a great debut for John.’ He patted me on the back,” said The Olympic Gold Medalist.

‘That gave him a lot of traction to become a bigger superstar,’

On the show, Kurt also revealed what he remembers the most about working with the ‘You Can’t See Me’ wrestler. Kurt said that the wrestler’s ‘ruthless aggression’ was perfect. Kurt further said that Cena had that written all over him.

Speaking about the company of WWE Kurt said that it was a good idea for them to start that whole era with John Cena. Kurt also remembered John saying those two words and slapping him in the face like he wasn’t scared of anybody. Kurt thinks that gave him a lot of traction to become a bigger superstar.

“I remember him saying those two words and slapping me in the face like he wasn’t scared of anybody. I think that gave him a lot of traction to become a bigger superstar,” concluded Kurt Angle.