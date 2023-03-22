Tony Khan Expresses Interest in Signing WWE Hall of Famer and Free-Agent Bill Goldberg to AEW

While it was reported that WWE has an interest in signing Kenny Omega once his contract with AEW is up, AEW is no different. Tony Khan is keeping tabs on the WWE legend, Goldberg’s free-agent status. So far, many ex-WWE guys who have joined AEW have been treated very well. Notwithstanding CM Punk’s suspension from AEW, the Straight Edge wrestler was introduced as a top talent right from the gate in AEW. Goldberg has been afforded great opportunities in WWE.

During his second run with WWE after a twelve-year hiatus, Da Man enjoyed a World Title reign. Although his appearance on WWE was limited, he was paid handsomely for his legendary status.

The Hall of Famer last wrestled in 2022 against Roman Reigns in a losing effort. It was also his only match that year. Since Goldberg’s contract with WWE has reached its end, Tony Khan is paying close attention to his next move.

Tony Khan may potentially extend an offer to Goldberg

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Tony Khan revealed that AEW is paying close attention to Goldberg’s next move.

Khan recognizes that Goldberg is a household name in pro wrestling. Bill’s accolades in the wrestling business cannot be overlooked. And so, Khan was interested to learn about Bill’s free agent status.

Where should Goldberg sign to next? pic.twitter.com/PUaE1Yi4io — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 21, 2023

“He’s a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It’s something to follow and he’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us.”

Khan also lauded Bill and his family for their social work in Jacksonville. Tony revealed that Goldberg’s family has done “great work” for their community. He noted that Goldberg has strong ties with Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Goldberg happens to be related to the Wolfson family.

“He’s a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It’s something to follow and he’s one of the biggest names in wrestling” – Tony Khan on Goldberg

(via The Bet Las Vegas) pic.twitter.com/4LBYxVVHyK — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 22, 2023

“He actually has a lot of ties around the Jacksonville community. His family is from Jacksonville and they’ve done so much great work in the community. There is a great hospital, the Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Bill is related to the Wolfson family.”

Goldberg says WWE owes him a retirement match

The 56-year-old wrestling legend has still got enough in the tank for one more match. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former World Champion was asked if he’d consider wrestling again.

Goldberg stated that WWE owes him a farewell match. Da Man also said “never say never” to wrestling again. He also noted that if WWE does not give him a call, he would wrestle his last match in Israel if it ever came down to it.

I kinda had a feeling Triple H wouldn’t be interested in re-sign Goldberg when he took creative control in WWE pic.twitter.com/Jv1DUmbwSb — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 20, 2023

“You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one,” Goldberg said. “That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel.”

Click here for more wrestling news.