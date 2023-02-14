Tony Khan Is Open to Portraying an On-Screen Heel Authority Figure Like Vince McMahon if Needed

In the last three years or so, fans have seen Tony Khan making multiple on-screen appearances on AEW TV. However, that has had nothing to do with the ongoing storylines. Whenever the AEW President has appeared, it has been about the company’s overall business. One can assume that he does want to interfere with whatever goes on TV. However, will Tony Khan be a heel or face if he decides to play an on-screen character on AEW TV?

Recently, the AEW President made an appearance on the Jon Chuckery Show, where he encountered the famous question. The host asked Tony Khan if he has ever thought of becoming a permanent character on AEW TV. And if he has, will he be a heel or a babyface?

Tony Khan doesn’t desire to play a character on AEW TV but will be a heel if needed

Tony Khan made it clear that he has no intentions “to attract or take away” any TV time from his AEW wrestlers. When he comes out, his sole intention is to make a “special announcement” or voice “specific instructions”. Tony Khan believes that has served him well so far.

However, the AEW President also likes answering people’s hypothetical phone questions. Therefore, in his limited appearances, he has enjoyed projecting AEW as a “babyface company” in a babyface role. Getting heat for the crowd is not something he is looking for. Though if needed, Tony Khan won’t mind being a heel on AEW TV. He stated:

“I don’t think it’s really my role to be out there trying to get heat. If we needed that or were really up against it, maybe I would try that, but I don’t think there’s any need or really any demand for that…”

Vince McMahon took WWE to a whole new level after becoming an on-screen heel character

Tony Khan might not be intrigued by the idea of playing a character on-screen, but the formula has worked in the past. In fact, it was his rival company’s former CEO who, after becoming an on-screen heel, lifted his product.

When you talk about the top heel characters in WWE history, Vince McMahon will be among the top ones. His Attitude Era storylines with his daughter, son, Steve Austin, and The Rock are the perfect examples. Not to forget, the Battle of the Billionaires storyline with Donald Trump heading toward WrestleMania 23. McMahon’s involvement on-screen ended up uplifting the over product of WWE.

So, just like Mr. McMahon in WWE, Tony Khan can be an on-screen character in AEW and try to do something new. But he must find a unique way to get involved in the ongoing storylines. Though as of now, he seems to be happy with the limited TV appearances he makes.

