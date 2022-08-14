A lot of wrestlers aspire to fly to Hollywood to find a career in celluloid. These WWE women wrestlers can find their way into Hollywood in 2022.

WWE and Hollywood own quite an old connection. In the past, we have seen many wrestlers playing cameos in any number of Hollywood. As the times changed, there took place the growth of popularity of the WWE wrestlers in the industry of celluloid. And, this popularity turned the roles of cameos into mainstream actors. And thus started the growth of WWE wrestlers in the stream of Hollywood.

The most popular among the ones from the wrestling company of WWE who made their mark in Hollywood happens to be The Rock and John Cena. Both of these wrestlers turned stars own immense popularity, not only in the arena of wrestling but also in acting.

And these wrestling personalities have set a bar for the aspiring actors associated with wrestling. Not only the male wrestlers but the persona of the Brahma Bull and the Cenation Leader is such that even the women wrestlers of WWE aspire to join the industry of celluloid and make their own mark apart from dreaming to share the screen with their idol wrestlers. In this article, we bring you the top 3 wrestlers who can find a ticket to Hollywood in 2022.

Top 3 WWE women wrestlers who can find a ticket to Hollywood in 2022

Alexa Bliss

No 1 on the list is the bold and beautiful wrestler of WWE, Alexa Bliss. The 31-year-old wrestler signed a contract with WWE in the year 2013. Bliss was assigned to WWE Performance Center and developmental brand NXT in Orlando, Florida.

Bliss made her main roster debut on the SmackDown brand, eventually becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion as well as the first competitor to hold the title twice. The wide popularity of the wrestler among the fans surely has the capacity to drive them towards the celluloid screens.

Sasha Banks

The next women’s wrestler who owns immense ability to make it to the arena of Hollywood is Sasha Banks. Born in 1992, Sasha signed with WWE in 2012 and was assigned to the NXT brand. She was promoted to WWE’s main roster in 2015.

Her match against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Respect in October 2015 was the first women’s match to ever headline on NXT TakeOver, the first iron woman match in WWE history, and the longest women’s match in WWE history at the time.

Banks owns a huge fan following and many aspiring women’s wrestlers consider her their idol. The wrestler has been recently released from the company of WWE and now it would be interesting to see how well she performs on the screens of Hollywood if she finds a ticket to the arena of celluloid.

Becky Lynch

Last but not least on the list is one of the hottest wrestlers of WWE, Becky Lynch. Rebecca Quin aka Becky began training as a professional wrestler under Fergal Devitt and Paul Tracey in June 2002, making her debut five months later.

She soon expanded her career into the rest of Europe on the independent circuit as Rebecca Knox, wrestling regularly for the France-based Queens of Chaos promotion, where she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006.

Quin is currently associated with WWE under the ring name Becky Lynch. It would be interesting to see how well the wrestler would be able to attract the audience to the movie screens if she finds a ticket to Hollywood in 2022.