Triple H Allegedly Refused Kurt Angle A WWE Return In 2014

The “Wrestling Machine” Kurt Angle had a majestic run first run in WWE. However, his addiction problems led to him leaving the company in 2006. Angle then joined TNA and wrestled there until his contract expired in 2014. The Olympic Gold Medalist wanted to return but was blocked by a current big name in WWE. It was none other than the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H.

In his conversation with Sports Illustrated in 2015, The Hall of Famer shared the reason why he didn’t sign with WWE in 2014. Angle, who had re-signed with TNA by then, claimed he did approach Vince McMahon. However, the former WWE CEO said The Game runs the day-to-day operations now.

Triple H refused to meet Kurt Angle saying “they had enough talent”

In 2012, Triple H became the Head of WWE Talent Relations after John Laurinaitis left the role. The Game served in that position up until his health issues forced him to take a break in 2021.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated when he contacted Vince McMahon in 2014, he refused to be in charge. Talking about Triple H, Kurt Angle thought he had a good relationship with The Game. So, he was confident things would go reasonably. However, the then-Head of Talent Relations denied saying they already had enough talent in WWE. Angle stated:

“Paul [Levesque] (Triple H) is in charge… I found that out when I contacted Vince [McMahon]. I’ve always had a good relationship with Paul. So, I didn’t consider that a problem. But he decided they had enough talent.”

The Hall of Famer stated both men didn’t even consider sitting with him for a talk. Angle was shaken by the way Vince McMahon and Triple H treated him. He said he felt like a nobody and believed WWE wasn’t interested in him from a wrestling standpoint.

Anyway, it was reported that Triple H wanted Kurt Angle to sign a full-time contract. On the hand, The Olympic Gold Medalist was looking for a lighter contract. In the end, he re-signed with TNA where he wrestled for two more years.

Kurt Angle eventually hung up his wrestling boots in the WWE ring

Finally, in 2017, The Olympic Gold Medalist made his return, but not the way he would have anticipated. Angle’s comeback to WWE came in as an induction into the Hall of Fame. The RAW after WrestleMania 34 also saw the Wrestling Machine becoming its General Manager.

After that, Kurt Angle wrestled some occasional matches before finally announcing his retirement in 2019. At WrestleMania 35, The Olympic Gold Medalist Wrestled his last WWE match against Baron Corbin which he lost.

