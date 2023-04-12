Triple H Has Seemingly Promised Logan Paul a WWE Championship Title Run in the Future

YouTube sensation Logan Paul recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE. After his first deal with WWE expired following WrestleMania 39, fans were doubtful about Paul furthering his wrestling career. But his star power made Triple H re-sign the 28-year-old for an additional two years with WWE. In addition, Triple H may be looking to put a Championship title on Logan Paul very soon.

Without a doubt, Logan Paul has achieved a lot as a rookie. Paul headlining the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship was a feather in his cap.

While a lot of talents scratch and claw for an opportunity like that, Paul bagged it early in his career. He also did justice with the opportunity given by delivering a stellar performance.

Triple H may put a WWE Championship title on Logan Paul very soon

While speaking with ESPN, Logan Paul discussed why he decided to further his wrestling career. According to the social media luminary, he re-signed with WWE in hopes of becoming a Champion sometime during his stint. Paul seemed optimistic about his future in WWE. The Maverick stated that he is happy with the creative story around his character.

🚨 After re-signing with WWE, Logan Paul hinted that he’s held discussions with Triple H about winning a title in WWE, stating that he wouldn’t have extended his contract if he didn’t think he could become a Champion soon. More on @GiveMeSport.https://t.co/13mdDJrc8V — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 11, 2023

“The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we’re telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds.”

Paul further added that he would not have considered re-signing if there were no prospects of him holding a Championship one day. Triple H may very well consider making Logan Paul a titleholder down the road, given the push he has received at this juncture in his career.

While speaking further, Paul expressed his desire to become a champion and boast a “WWE belt” to show kids who dream of becoming WWE superstars that, dreams do come true.

Logan Paul will be WWE champion within a year pic.twitter.com/7HGX9m10wm — Zack (@BruhhZack) July 30, 2022

I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.

Logan Paul’s prime is officially UFC’s sport drink

Logan Paul is as good a pro wrestler as he is a shrewd businessman. Paul and his partner, KSI, founded Prime Hydration Drink in 2022. And today, the drink is officially named one of UFC’s energy drinks. The deal will see the Prime branding linked to UFC’s key assets.

Prime debuted on UFC 284: Islam Makhachev Vs. Alexander Volkanovski. The branding will be accentuated during UFC PPV events and fight nights.

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023

