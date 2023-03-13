WWE’s Big Plans for LA Knight and Finn Balor After WrestleMania 39 Revealed

LA Knight is one of those superstars whose main roster career totally changed after Triple H took over. In fact, since then, he has feuded with Bray Wyatt and also shared the screen with The Undertaker. It seems the management is putting a lot of faith in The Defiant One’s abilities. Well, all of this could just be the beginning, as a recent report claims there are some big plans for LA Knight after WrestleMania 39.

Under Vince McMahon, the SmackDown Star was doing lousy segments alongside “Maximum Male Models” using his Max Dupri gimmick. However, he became a whole new superstar as soon as Triple H took over the creative.

As of now, LA Knight may not have done anything noteworthy, but things could be changing very soon. In fact, if reports are true, he could be holding a WWE world title in the future.

WWE reportedly has a big push planned for LA Knight after WrestleMania 39

Through a Twitter post, Xero News recently revealed WWE’s big plans for The Defiant One post-this year’s Showcase of Immortals. According to the report, LA Knight is going to receive a major push after WrestleMania 39.

It was reported that WWE management will be giving the SmackDown star “title opportunities in the future”. In fact, “The Defiant One” has also been discussed to win this year’s men’s Money In The Bank (MITB).

Xero News also noted that LA Knight will be featured in a “big segment” at WrestleMania 39 which will kickstart his push. Though no further details about the segment were revealed.

As to the 2023 MITB, the report stated that many people backstage feel Fin Balor should be the winner. However, nothing has been locked in as of now. They will look at a few superstars and how fans react to them at that time.

LA Knight will be getting pushed after WrestleMania,including title opportunities in the future, he is still a name that is definitely discussed for MITB later this year. Knight is due a big segment at Mania which will be the start of the push. Lots in WWE feel Finn Balor… https://t.co/FzCiRLPBto — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 12, 2023

WWE featured The Defiant One in a $1 million-dollar match at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view

LA Knight is yet to win a championship on the main roster, but his booking has been strong. After dropping the Max Dupri persona, WWE put him against Bray Wyatt, one of the top names on SmackDown. In fact, on RAW is XXX, he also had a segment with WWE legend The Undertaker.

Moreover, at the 2023 Royal Rumble, LA Knight faced The Eater of Worlds in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. Although he didn’t win, the match wasn’t an ordinary one. It was reported that WWE earned around $1 million for that sponsored match.

Mountain Dew allegedly paid WWE $1 million to sponsor the Pitch Black match 💰 pic.twitter.com/xispeu31hs — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 4, 2023

Nevertheless, it is obvious that Triple H has faith in The Defiant One which is why he is getting prominent spots. One can also sense that a big push is on its way. However, it will be interesting to see how LA Knight is booked for WrestleMania 39 and after that.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.