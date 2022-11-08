Triple H Reportedly Knows Who Will Eventually Conquer The Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns and The Usos raise their respective championship titles in the ring during \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 06

Roman Reigns has been holding the Universal Title for around 800 days and the WWE title since WrestleMania 38. In fact, the last time The Tribal Chief got pinned was in 2019 by Baron Corbin. So, the biggest question right now is who will dethrone him. Well, according to WrestleVotes, the new WWE regime led by Triple H knows which WWE superstar will defeat Roman Reigns.

For more than the last two years, WWE has been building Reigns as the biggest heel of this generation. The one who will defeat him must make sense according to the storyline. Plus, it should also fare well with WWE’s longtime plans. In a recent conversation with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed the whole situation.

Earlier, some reports stated while Vince McMahon was in charge, there were no backstage plans of dethroning Roman Reigns. However, since Triple H took over the creative, that’s not the case anymore.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H knows who will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns from his undisputed title. A few big names were also thrown out during the conversation. It was noted that it could be Cody Rhodes or Bray Wyatt or even The Rock.

In fact, according to WrestleVotes, there are a few superstars who WWE could choose to do the job. Though it was also asserted that nothing is going to happen anytime soon.

“They [new WWE regime] have an idea of who is going to beat Roman [Reigns]. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Rhodes], I don’t know if it’s The Rock, I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say, ‘Alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you,” WrestleVotes stated.

Triple H reportedly ‘has an idea’ as to who is going to end Roman Reigns’ historic Undisputed @WWE Title reign. Goes without saying, the said idea has got to be one of the most important decision’s they’ll ever make… pic.twitter.com/UCg9J8pSJg — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 6, 2022

Roman Reigns recently extended his historic title reign by defeating Logan Paul

Ever since his return at the 2020 SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force in the ring. From John Cena to Brock Lesnar, The Tribal Chief has slayed almost every top star in the company.

Similarly, at the recent Crown Jewel, YouTube Star Logan Paul stepped up against the Undisputed Champion. Although the 27-year-old delivered the performance of his life, Roman Reigns is still undefeated.

Nevertheless, it’s pleasing to know the new regime has some plans in mind regarding The Needle Mover. As to who will dethrone him, if WWE doesn’t plan it well, the whole thing can backfire. However, considering Triple H’s work so far, fans can expect a special ending to Roman Reigns’ reign.

