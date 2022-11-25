Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Turned Down Triple H’s Pitch for WarGames Back in 2019

With Survivor Series just around the corner, this will be the first time that WarGames would debut featuring the main roster. While the stipulation was introduced previously on NXT in 2017 and 2018, it was never presented to the primary brands of WWE. WarGames is essentially a match between two teams where the members will compete inside a steel cage engulfing two wrestling rings placed side-by-side.

WarGames was first introduced by Dusty Rhodes to NWA in 1987. After Jim Crocket’s promotion was rebranded as WCW, WarGames was held annually at the pay-per-view event of Fall Brawl. The Survivor Series WarGames this year will feature two major main event matches for both men’s and women’s divisions.

WWE Hall of Famer recalls when Triple H pitched WarGames to Vince McMahon

Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer, and current Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg recalled Triple H’s previous pitch to introduce WarGames at Survivor Series 2019.

According to him, Triple H always had plans of having the match but Vince McMahon thought the WarGames steel cage match could outshine Hell in a Cell match.

He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! pic.twitter.com/ucsz3Cj69b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2020

We didn’t know it a quarter-century ago, but he would go on to change “The Game” forever. Happy 25th #WWE Anniversary to my son-in-law, @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/QnacTDfZ2y — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 24, 2020

“I feel like Hunter liked that match a lot more than Vince did. And I think Vince thinks, and rightfully so by the way, this cannot be argued with, it does step on Hell in a Cell a little bit.” Said Road Dogg.

Triple H has proven he can run a better wrestling promotion than Vince McMahon and no on can change my mind. https://t.co/t32oXajbIv pic.twitter.com/zL07sx6gsS — Suge Season (@STPSuge) December 29, 2021

Survivor Series WarGames finna be some HEAT pic.twitter.com/XJDRt9MBQl — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 5, 2022

The then-boss Vince McMahon reportedly believed that promoting two huge cage matches could make either of the matches seem not special. Now that Triple H has assumed control as the Chief Content Officer, he has already implemented plenty of changes in the company.

It remains to be seen how profound the response will be from the fans as we await the very first WarGames match featuring wrestlers from the main brands come Saturday.

Fans express disappointment over Mia Yim getting a spot at WarGames over Sasha Banks

As excited as the fans are to witness Survivor Series WarGames Women’s match, they were equally disappointed to see Mia Yim getting a spot in the WarGames match instead of Sasha Banks.

Mia Yim has officially entered the babyface team Bianca aligning herself with the likes of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and a mystery competitor to lock horns with Team Damage CTRL featuring Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

In case you didn’t know, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been out of action for months following their infamous walkout on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Below are some reactions from fans on Twitter.

Rhea and Candice are probably the last two… Pack it up y’all. pic.twitter.com/dQTtOMcpfR — King Jon 👑 (@KingJon__) November 15, 2022

Me comforting myself after realizing that Sasha Banks won’t be there pic.twitter.com/haIN7ucGUb — Jugal Shah (@itsmejugal_) November 15, 2022

that means no sasha banks or naomi, so L — Troy Thundernova (@TroyThundernova) November 15, 2022

Click here for more wrestling news.