Vince McMahon Apparently Has “Respected” and “Embraced” Triple H as WWE Head of Creative

Ever since Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board, there have been speculations that he will eventually regain total control. In fact, many believe it’s just a matter of time before the former CEO replaces Triple H as WWE’s Creative Head. However, in a past interview, current CEO Nick Khan stated that isn’t the case. According to him, the 77-year-old is back only to sell WWE and will leave once the job is done. Recently, he shared how Vince McMahon sees Triple H working as WWE’s new creative head so far.

Nick Khan was a special guest on the recent episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast. On the show, the present WWE CEO discussed the company’s last 12 months, including the hush money scandal. He also shed light on the current relationship dynamics between Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Nick Khan claims Vince McMahon respects and embraces Triple H as WWE’s Creative Head

Speaking on the show, Nick Khan stated Vince McMahon isn’t that involved in whatever Triple H does. He noted how The Game was announced as the new Head of WWE Creative last year in August.

And as far as Mr. McMahon is concerned, he has respected that. In fact, Nick Khan claims the 77-year-old has embraced HHH’s creative work. Mr. Khan further noted that both men also share a father and son-in-law dynamic.

According to the present WWE CEO, there has been no change in the way things are done due to Vince’s return. As a matter of fact, he feels everything has been terrific in WWE for the past two months. He stated:

“He [Triple H] was named the Head of Creative in August. Vince [McMahon] has respected that, He’s embraced that… From my point of view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned.”

Well, no matter who says what, there will always be a small chance that Vince McMahon will replace Triple H. Though as of now, it’s good to know that he is happy with the way HHH has handled the creative.

The former Chairman is expected to be at WWE backstage during WrestleMania 39

While WrestleMania 39 is going to be the first WrestleMania under the total creative control of Triple H, it will also be the first where Vince McMahon won’t be booking anything. However, the former CEO is reported to be present at the mega event.

According to WrestlingBlog, WWE has invited Mr. McMahon to be backstage during the 2-day spectacle. The report stated that the chances are him making an appearance at WrestleMania 39 are very high. However, the 77-year-old won’t be involved in any creative decisions.

The rumors are true WWE did in fact invited Vince McMahon to be backstage both night of wrestlemania, and yes I received confirmation there’s higher chance he might attend wrestlemania, if he goes he won’t be involved in any way in creative team At Wrestlemania. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 30, 2023

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.