Vince McMahon Fails to Impress New Owners With Monday Night RAW Debacle

After decades of running the largest pro wrestling juggernaut, Vince McMahon finally closed a deal with Endeavor Group Holdings on Monday. Since Endeavor is now the parent company of WWE and UFC, the brands will now merge to form a $21B “global live sports and entertainment company”. But, the new owners were reportedly not very pleased with Vince McMahon’s creative process backstage.

Vince McMahon had earlier announced that he’d be involved in the creative decision-making on a “higher level” after the sale. WWE fans are familiar with Vince’s ideas and bookings like the back of their hands.

Ahead of the sale, WWE management had denied the speculations about Vince’s involvement in Creative. But the frequent re-writes had the fans thinking that McMahon was still pulling the strings.

New owners of WWE were reportedly not impressed by Vince McMahon’s creative process

Xero News reached out to a source who revealed that WWE’s new owners were dissatisfied with Vince McMahon’s “creative process”.

According to the report, the rewrites and revisions in the script were a cause for concern. It’s worth noting that even the WWE Universe detested Raw after WrestleMania episode. What transpired during the Raw’s main event between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes is being heavily criticized by the fans.

Spoke to a source this morning who stated the following: (I want to say this isnt a report) “New owners were backstage and Vince was showing his creative process.

They weren’t impressed with it, all the rewrites and revisions were concerning. Friday night they will also be on… — Xero News (@NewsXero) April 4, 2023

The report also noted that come Friday on SmackDown, the owners would like to see Triple H running the show. The Game is still the Head of the Creative. It remains to be seen if Triple H is able to impress the new owners with his style of booking this Friday.

Vince McMahon comments on his involvement in the Creative

Speaking on CNBC, Vince McMahon was asked if he’d be producing the shows again. McMahon answered, stating that “on a higher level” he would be playing a role in the Creative. However, McMahon also claimed that he would not be involved “in the weeds”.

Ironically, McMahon had reportedly taken over the Gorilla Position during the Monday Night Raw.

“Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, no. Can’t do that.” – Vince McMahon on if he’ll be involved in WWE creative

(via CNBC) pic.twitter.com/GuKQxLG76j — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) April 3, 2023

“Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds—which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past— no, can’t do that,” McMahon said.

Way ahead of the sale, Nick Khan claimed that McMahon would be on his way out once the sale happens. Now it seems as if Vince is gradually taking full control of the creative.

