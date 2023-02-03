Vince McMahon Lawsuit: WWE Chairman Is Now Facing a Fourth Lawsuit That Is Seeking More Details on Allegations Against Him

Dark clouds remain over Vince McMahon’s head after he strong-armed his way back onto the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January after temporary retirement. The WWE kingpin was forced to retire after the Board divulged McMahon’s involvement in embezzlement.

It was reported that Vince McMahon paid multiple women millions in hush money to put a lid on his sexual affairs and misconduct. Before returning to WWE, McMahon was sued by a former referee and a spa worker on charges of sexual assault. However, the Boss used his controlling stockholder power to elect himself back to the Board and also brought back two other Board members.

The primary objective of Vince McMahon’s return was to facilitate the sale of WWE for maximizing returns for its shareholders. WWE is reportedly sold to Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Although McMahon is the largest shareholder in the company, his return has opened up a can of worms. A new report disclosed that the WWE patriarchy is slapped with a fourth lawsuit.

Vince McMahon is now facing a fourth lawsuit

According to Bloomberg, WWE shareholder, Dennis Palkon, has filed a lawsuit against Vince, on January 26, in hopes of having him removed from the Board permanently. The lawsuit demands WWE’s internal files for further investigation of the “horrifying allegations” against Vince McMahon.

A 4th known lawsuit has been filed against WWE by a shareholder for more information about “horrifying allegations” against chairman Vince McMahon. Hoping to bar McMahon from the board of a company.https://t.co/EvLFkQd6Si pic.twitter.com/u9p0Ql2f0p — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 2, 2023

The files are required to be brought forward to investigate claims that Vince McMahon “r*ped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades” and paid around $15M to hush up the allegations. The lawsuit also questions “how Vince McMahon obtained and delivered those funds to his victims”.

The lawsuit is also seeking to bar Vince McMahon from serving on the Board if the information found supports the claims.

What are the other three lawsuits against Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon is currently wrestling with four lawsuits against him. Before the above-noted lawsuit, McMahon was slammed with three more legal cases against him.

WWE shareholder Scott Fellows filed a class action lawsuit against the WWE patriarchy that states that Vince McMahon has “breached his fiduciary duties as a controlling stockholder.”

The second-class action lawsuit was filed in Delaware’s Court of Chancery. The lawsuit was intended to stall WWE’s potential sale.

The third lawsuit was filed by Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle on grounds of sexual misconduct.

3rd lawsuit against Vince McMahon: -WWE shareholders Carole Casale and Chrystal Lavalle are suing over McMahon’s alleged history of paying to cover up sexual harassment accusations. More lawsuits against Vince will be happening in the next couple weeks, or months. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) January 25, 2023

