Vince McMahon Wanted Vladimir Kozlov to Break the Undertaker’s WrestleMania Unbeaten Streak

The WWE did not plan The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. However, once they realized what they had in their hands, they turned it into a prominent feature at the Show of Shows. The streak was eventually ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Although, if Vince McMahon had his way, the streak would have ended much quicker by Vladimir Kozlov instead.

Also read: Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Had an Argument a Day Before the WWE Chairman Announced His Retirement

A lot of WWE fans believe that the streak should have never even been broken. However, Vince McMahon did not feel that way. Even before Taker faced Lesnar at Mania, the WWE Chairman was looking for possible contenders, one of whom will probably leave fans scratching their heads.

Vince McMahon wanted Vladmir Kozlov to break The Undertaker’s WrestleMania unbeaten streak

During a recent interview with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker was asked if Vince McMahon had ever considered any other WWE Superstar to break the streak before Brock Lesnar. The Phenom confirmed that Vince had indeed given it a thought and named a couple of superstars Vince had pegged for the position.

“There were a few people that he wanted to break the streak. [Vladimir] Kozlov,” The Undertaker said.

He named Edge as the other person that was offered the win. But the Rated-R superstar refused out of his respect for The Undertaker and his streak.

“Edge refused. That’s how much he respected The Streak, and me. What he thought The Streak meant to the business. Edge grasped how important The Streak had become, he said ‘I don’t think it’s the right thing,’ and he said no,” The Undertaker revealed.

The Undertaker did not want to lose to Brock Lesnar

During the same interview, The Undertaker revealed that he was informed of his WrestleMania loss to Brock Lesnar on the day of. He tried convincing Vince McMahon why Lesnar did not need the win. But the WWE Chairman stumped him when he asked who would beat him if not Lesnar?

A worthy contender emerged a few years later in Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was known as the Big Dog back then, and he was being positioned as the next face of the company.

The Undertaker believes that Reigns victory over him would have probably meant a lot more if he had ended his streak instead of Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was already a star attraction, while Reigns was just starting out his journey at the top. Unfortunately, the Deadman did not have his way.

The moment is one that not a lot of fans want to be reminded of, but the surreality of it will remain as memorable as the character.

Click here for more Wrestling News