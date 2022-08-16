“Who the F*ck is That?” – Triple H reveals his reaction to WWE signing Logan Paul

WWE’s new Head of Creative Triple H talks about whether he knew who Paul Logan was before he signed with the company.

Paul Michael Levesque, a.k.a Triple H, has been all over the news since he took over the Creative Department of WWE last month. The Cerebral Assasin will now be in charge of Talent Relations as well as the Creative direction of WWE. Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive show, who also is the latest superstar signed by WWE.

During the show, Triple H, alongside his new recruit, discussed how they will take WWE to new heights. Triple H also appreciated the YouTube Sensation for the passion he has shown towards WWE. However, when asked whether he was aware of their recent signing, The Game’s answer stole the moment.

Triple H gives a hilarious reply when asked whether he knew who Logan Paul was

While speaking on his employee’s show, the new Creative Head of WWE opened up about his personal and work life, working alongside legends during the attitude era, and more. Triple H also shared his opinion on Logan Paul’s appearance at the MSG last month. The Game praised the YouTube star and is excited to work with him.

However, when the co-host asked Triple H to give his honest thoughts on whether he knew Logan Paul or not, he did surprise everyone. The 14-time World champion had no idea about who the YouTube Sensation was before WWE signed him. He jokingly said:

“Who the f*ck is that?”

But later, Triple H admitted when he searched about Logan Paul, he was impressed with him. In fact, the new Creative Head stated he will now pay more attention if he hears about Logan. Triple H appeared optimistic about hiring the YouTube star and was open to new ideas from him.

Meanwhile, Paul Logan made his in-ring debut as a full-fledged WWE superstar last month.

The Ultimate Influencer made his official debut in WWE at SummerSlam

Logan Paul has made a couple of past appearances in WWE, including his Wrestlemania 38 tag team match against Mysterios. The social media star tagged alongside The Miz and defeated Rey Mysterio and his son. Although those were just one-time appearances, Logan Paul was appreciated for his in-ring abilities. The Ultimate Influence finally signed a deal with WWE earlier this year and made his in-ring debut at the SummerSlam event.

Logan Paul continued his Wrestlemania storyline where Miz betrayed him after the match and delivered his finisher on him. However, the latest WWE recruit got his revenge at the biggest party of summer. Logan Paul kick-started his WWE career on a good note by defeating The Miz at SummerSlam last month.

Anyway, with the kind of conversation Triple H and Logan Paul had during the show, it seems the YouTube star will have a successful pro wrestling career. Let’s see, what future does the social media star have in the biggest pro wrestling industry?

