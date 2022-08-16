Recently there have been details out about the plans for the AEW returnee Cody Rhodes under the new Boss of WWE, Triple H.

Cody Rhodes made a sensational comeback to the company of WWE earlier this year. The American Nighmare’s visit was the most speculated and also was the most awaited one. Finally, the wrestler made the return during the event of WrestleMania 38.

Soon, the AEW returnee was pushed to become a top superstar under Vince McMahon. Under the regime of the former boss of WWE, Vince McMahon, Cody climbed the ladder of success in no time. However, there was speculation on what the future might hold for The American Nightmare with Triple H in charge. Reports reveal that there have been big things for the wrestler once he makes his return to the ring.

The former AEW and the current WWE wrestler are in their recovery period. The wrestler suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has been out of action. The wrestler faced Seth Rollins on his return to the company of WWE. The return during the event of WrestleMania 38 resulted in Cody making a victorious return. The wrestler went on to defeat Rollins a couple more times when they faced each other. Thus, the record of Seth Rollins against Cody holds a score of 0-3.

What’s there in the basket for AEW returnee Cody Rhodes under the new WWE Boss Triple H

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men has recently reported that Cody is set for a big push by the company on his return. As per the reports the company has big plans for the wrestler at the event of WrestleMania 39. It is expected for The American Nightmare to make a return around Royal Rumble the next year. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has recently stated that there are no issues during Rhodes’ ongoing rehab.

Speaking about the equation of Cody Rhodes with Triple H, it is an open book. It is no secret that Rhodes and Triple H never truly got along in WWE. In an interview, Cody opened up about the disappointment he has against The Game. Cody had admitted that he was still angry with The Game for how he treated him before he had to leave WWE in 2016.

”I was very, very angry. That anger remains as far as how we saw each other, how he saw me and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. It was a really touching moment. I didn’t tell anybody what he said, and I won’t. But it was a touching moment.”