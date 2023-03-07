The King of the Ring was once part of the big five pay per views in the WWE. However, it was eventually phased out of the WWE calendar. In the time since, the WWE have found a more effective replacement in Money in the Bank, which serves the same purpose of building newer stars, but with a fancier concept. Although, it seems that the WWE are ready to bring back the King of the Ring once again.

The tournament has been brought back a few times but has not been established as an annual event like it used to. The last time the event took place was in 2021, where they introduced a women’s equivalent in the Queen’s Crown tournament.

The WWE are set to bring back both the tournaments later this year. Here are all the details.

When and where will King and Queen of the Ring 2023 take place?

According to a statement from the WWE, The King and Queen of the ring tournament will emanate from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

BREAKING: WWE King and Queen of the Ring will take place on Saturday, May 27!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/CPepD9XoEG — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2023

This is the second time the tournament will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The inaugural Queen’s crown tournament took place at the Crown Jewel Pay Per View in Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021. Zelina Vega emerged as the winner at the time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is the most notable King of the Ring winner

The King of the Ring has been won by several notable names such as Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, Brock Lesnar and more. However, none of them had a sudden and sharp upward movement in their career like Stone Cold Steve Austin did after winning the tournament.

The 1996 King of the Ring was originally supposed to be won by Triple H. However, the future Head of Creative was being punished for his part in the curtain call incident. Vince McMahon then decided to go with the Rattlesnake instead.

After beating Jake Roberts in the final, Austin cut his Austin 3:16 promo for the first time. 18 months later, he faced Shawn Michaels in the main event of WrestleMania 14 for the WWF Championship. He won the title for the first time in his career and began the Austin Era, taking the WWE to its greatest heights.

