When Did Brock Lesnar Last Compete on an Episode of Monday Night Raw?

In a pretty shocking development, Brock Lesnar turned on Cody Rhodes before their scheduled tag team match against The Bloodline on Raw after Mania. Well, Brock Lesnar turning heel is not very surprising, but the fact that he was going to have a match on Raw was. Lesnar hasn’t wrestled a match on Raw in ages. Although he has made several appearances on the flagship show, it is hard to recall his last match on the red brand.

Brock Lesnar made his debut on Raw in 2002. Being accompanied by his then-advocate, Paul Heyman, Brock left nothing but destruction on his first night on Raw.

Although Brock Lesnar was scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes and take on the Bloodline, the match never officially took place due to Brock’s heel turn. So, when was Brock Lesnar’s final match on Raw?

When did Brock Lesnar last wrestle on Monday Night Raw?

Watching Brock Lesnar wrestle weekly is a thing of the past. The former WWE Champion makes rare appearances on Raw and SmackDown but, only wrestles in major events. Brock Lesnar’s last match on Raw was two decades ago.

After making his debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar wrestled his last match on Raw on July 22 against Tommy Dreamer. Brock Lesnar and the Hardcore legend slugged it out in a Singapore Cane match.

However, Lesnar made quick work of Tommy by defeating him within three minutes. As noted, a guy with Lesnar’s caliber only wrestles on major Premium Live Events. It’s fitting that he is regarded as a part-timer due to his limited appearances on Raw and SmackDown.

The multi-time WWE Champion has reportedly signed another contract with WWE which entitles him to have huge money fights going forward. After what happened on Raw after WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen if Brock chases the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship once again.

Brock Lesnar wrestled a World Title Match on SmackDown in 2019

Ever since Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012, he took the part-timer’s path. However, Lesnar once made exceptions and wrestled on WWE’s weekly programming, SmackDown. But the stakes had to be high and the match incredibly short.

In 2019, on October 4th, Brock Lesnar faced then-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on SmackDown. Right after the bell, Brock handed Kofi an embarrassing defeat by finishing the match in under 10 seconds.

