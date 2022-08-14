“Who’s writing this s**t for you” – WWE Universe reacts to the comment by The Rock on Roman Reigns

WWE Universe has set the Instagram platform on fire as the fans reach to the comment by The Rock on his cousin Roman Reigns.

WWE wrestler turned Hollywood actor The Rock has recently commented on an ad that featured his cousin and the sensation of WWE, Roman Reigns. The ad by C4 Energy showcased how The Tribal Chief prepared for his matches. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock couldn’t hold himself back from reacting to the video ad featuring his cousin.

The Hollywood actor seemingly mocked his cousin in the comment that he made on Instagram. The comment by the Brahma Bull made the WWE Universe go berserk. The WWE Universe responded with hilarious reactions to The Great One’s comment. Fans sure did have fun responding to the former WWE Champion.

The Brahma Bull commented on the Instagram ad of Roman Reigns stating that walking 2mph on a treadmill that’s inexplicably on a boat dock are extreme conditions. His comment further read a question asking who is writing the s**t for Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull further ended his comment by stating that he would be calling his cousin The Tribal Chief the same night. The wrestler also has added a laughter emoji in his comment to make it sound even more hilarious.

WWE Universe reacts to the comment by The Rock on Roman Reigns

The fans were cheered by the reaction of their favourite wrestler. On one side the fans took the reaction hilariously and added a laughter emoji in reply. On the other side, then, fans made sure that they demand an in-ring tussle between the Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief. One of the wrestlers even demanded a match between The Rock and Kevin Hart versus The Bloodline. While one of the fans, tagging The Rock mentioned that people want to see Rock vs Reigns ASAP. One of the fans appreciated the witty nature of the wrestler and stated that The Rock is not going easy on anyone. Even his cousin. While the other fan of the wrestler turned Hollywood actor enjoyed the hilarious comment and expressed it with the abbreviation, LMFAOO.

Looking at the reaction of the WWE Universe it is clear that the fans are eagerly waiting for the tussle between the two wrestling giants. The match is been counted as one of the most awaited matches in the company of WWE. It would be interesting to see when the stars align to make this dream match a reality!

“Uso yeah walking 2mph on a treadmill that’s inexplicably on a boat dock are extreme conditions. Who’s writing this s**t for you 😂 I’m calling you tonight!!! Wtf“