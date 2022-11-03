“This Guy’s Never Gonna Wrestle Again” – CM Punk Reportedly Done With AEW and Pro Wrestling!

Thirteen months ago, fans saw one of the biggest wrestling returns when CM Punk made his AEW debut. During this short period, the Straight-Edged Superstar won the AEW World Title twice. However, both of his championship reigns didn’t last long. Following his post-All Out controversy with The Elite, it looks like his career is in a tricky position. And considering the way things are right now, he might never even come back.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer alongside Bryan Alvarez discussed the whole situation with Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman. According to Meltzer, so far, no lawsuits have been filed from CM Punk, AEW, or The Elite. Though the possibility of that happening in the future was not rejected.

However, the one thing that Dave Meltzer was sure about was CM Punk will not return to AEW ever. Even Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman agreed with that and in fact, he believed things might be even worse.

Two-time AEW Champion CM Punk might be done with wrestling forever

During the show, it was mentioned that CM Punk is in talks with the AEW management regarding a potential buyout. While there was no follow-up to that, Nick Hausman had an inside report about Punk’s future.

It was stated that money is not an issue for the Straight-Edged Superstar. Nick Hausman claimed CM Punk has offers coming from Hollywood right now. He said famous actor Stephen Amell is interested in seeing Punk in his “Heels” series.

However, the shocking thing Nick Hausman said is coming from several sources in CM Punk’s camp. According to Hausman, people who know Punk believe he might never wrestle again. He stated:

“Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy [CM Punk]. He’s got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now… I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me, ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again.'”

The Straight-Edged Superstar’s last AEW appearance was at the All Out PPV

After winning his first AEW world title, CM Punk injured his ankle and had to go through surgery. In the meantime, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW Champion. However, Punk returned and faced him in a title unification match but he lost. Eventually, the two men went one-on-one again at September’s All Out pay-per-view.

Although CM Punk won, his post-show media scrum outrage led to him getting stripped of the title. After the media interation, Punk got into a backstage fight with The Elite. Everybody involved got suspended, and an internal private investigation was held by AEW.

Anyway, it appears the investigation is closed and The Elite will be back soon. And as far as CM Punk is concerned, things are not looking good. His All-Out match against Jon Moxley could possibly be his last-ever in-ring appearance.

