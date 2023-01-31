Watch: Roman Reigns Once Had the Crowd Chanting “F*ck You Roman” Years Before 2023 Royal Rumble Ending

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns (center) stands alongside cousins Jey Uso (left) and Jimmy Uso in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 07

When Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, the crowd expressed their feelings with the loudest cheer of the night. However, for his disobedient act, The Honorary Uce received a brutal beat down by The Bloodline. In fact, when Roman Reigns was delivering chair shots to Sami Zayn, the crowd gave a loud “F*ck You Roman” chant. The expression was unanimous, as one could easily hear what the crowd was saying.

Roman Reigns is a heel superstar, and for him to get a negative reaction is not a big thing. But this isn’t the first time The Tribal Chief has been booed by the audience. Even when he was a face, Reigns once received a similar reaction. As a matter of fact, the crowd welcomed him with a “F*ck You Roman” chant. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and recall the famous moment.

Roman Reigns received a “F*ck You Roman” chant when he defeated The Undertaker

At WrestleMania 33, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion went one on one with The Undertaker. It was the time when Vince McMahon was obsessed with projecting Reigns as the face of the company. Therefore, the former CEO booked him to defeat the Hall of Famer.

However, the crowd reaction on the following Monday Night RAW was something to watch. When Roman Reigns enter the ring to cut a promo, the crowd hijacked the area with a “F*ck You Roman” chant. In fact, the reaction was so loud that Reigns couldn’t even speak.

TheEnemiesPE3 recently took to Twitter and shared the 6-year-old clip. Mentioning the recent reaction, it noted how this isn’t the first time Reigns was negatively received by the crowd.

Last night wasn’t the first time a crowd chanted “F*CK YOU ROMAN” at Roman Reigns 😭pic.twitter.com/VfT41KGpeF — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2023

Well, there’s a difference between the 2017 reaction and the recent one. Back then, Reigns was a face but now, he is a heel, which makes the “F*ck You Roman” chant a win for him. Right now, he is the biggest heel in the company, holding both major titles. A negative reaction is what he and the management would want to see from the crowd’s side.

The Tribal Chief will be up against another face superstar at this year’s Showcase of Immortals

Earlier, there were assumptions that The Rock would win the Royal Rumble 2023 and challenge Roman at WrestleMania 39. However, The Great One didn’t show up and instead, Cody Rhodes won this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match.

And on the RAW following the Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare opened the show and expressed his intentions. Cody challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal at WrestleMania 39. Taking to its website, WWE made the match official for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Nevertheless, Cody is a face and, just like Sami Zayn, is quite over with the fans. If he goes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, it would be interesting to see how big of a negative reaction the crowd gives this time.

