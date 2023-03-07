“Whose Private Part Is This?” – Late WWE Star Had a Hilarious Reaction to Popping Viagra for the First Time

Teddy Long has wrestling anecdotes for days. The former SmackDown General Manager has several hilarious and bizarre backstage stories. Teddy Long often recounts these tales during interviews and such. He recently shared one such story about Viscera. According to Teddy Long, the late WWE superstar would pop Viagra quite often and had a hilarious reaction the first time he had one.

In case you’re wondering how he knows about it, well, you see, Teddy Long happened to be the person selling it to him. During a recent appearance on MadMacDavis, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed rumors that Viscera would pop male performance pills like candy.

Viscera had a hilarious reaction to popping Viagra for the first time

Teddy Long revealed that while Viscera did have a significant amount of Viagra, he wasn’t popping it like it was candy. He then went on to reveal the late WWE’s superstar to consuming male enhancement pills for the first time.

I would always sell Viscera the Viagra. The first time I sold Viscera the Viagra, it did so many wonders for him. When he took the first one, he had to look down on his private parts. He looked at it and he said, ‘Who’s private part is this? This can’t be me!’”

Viscera is a former King of the Ring winner

It is hard to believe now, but Viscera was once pushed by WWE and Vince McMahon even crowned him the King of the Ring. He was immediately put into a program with the then WWF Champion Diesel. However, their feud is considered one of the worst in WWE history.

It became clear that Viscera, who was known as Mabel at the time, was no Shawn Michaels inside the squared circle. He was then repackaged a few times. However, his popular gimmick was the “The World’s Largest Love Machine.”

Knowing what Teddy Long recently revealed, it is safe to assume that this character was inspired by the events that took place backstage.

