Will Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Lose Their Undisputed Tag Team Titles before “Night of Champions” at Saudi Arabia?

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 14/04/2023

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Sami Zayn (black pants) and Kevin Owens (black pants/black shirt) during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens created history when they headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The real-life friends went on to end the 622-day reign of The Usos as the Undefeated WWE Tag Team Champions. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that, Right Now, Sami and KO men are the best in WWE other than Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, fans have an intuition that both men might be losing their tag team gold very soon.

Recently, WWE announced that the “King & Queen of The Ring” event will now be called “Night of Champions”. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2023, from the Jeddah Super Done in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fans feel Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will lose their tag team titles before the Saudi Arabia show

As soon as WWE shared the news on social media, fans expressed their concerns about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. They feel WWE might take the undisputed tag team championships off them before the pay-per-view. Most of them reacted to WWE’s Twitter post to express their feelings on the matter.

As the name suggests, Night of Champions means every WWE title should be on the line on the show. However, considering that Sami and KO don’t attend Saudi events, fans worry about what might happen. They are certain that WWE is going to rob them of their titles.

A fan asserted that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens might end up losing their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Usos at next’s Backlash ppv.

Why The Honorary Uce and The PrizeFighter never attend any pay-per-view held in Saudi Arabia?

Well, Sami Zayn is from Syria, a nation that has strained relations with Saudi Arabia. That’s the main reason why he opts out of every WWE event that takes place there. So far, nine pay-per-views have been held in Saudi and The Honorary Uce has attended none of them.

As to The PrizeFighter, there’s no specific reason behind his absence from the shows in the Kingdom. However, Kevin Owens opts out in order to show support to his real-life buddy Sami Zayn.

Nevertheless, in recent times, Saudi and Syria Governments have taken steps to better their mutual relations. Who knows, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens might end up defending their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions.

Besides, all the hubbub is just because fans are feeling that way. As of now, WWE has made no such announcement regarding both men. Though, considering the past, it will be interesting to see how the matter is handled this year.

