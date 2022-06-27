WWE approves a list of superstars to get a haircut during TV tapings

WWE has introduced an interesting yet strange internal memo cataloging the superstars that are allowed to have a haircut during TV tapings.

Being a professional wrestler for an acclaimed company like the WWE means living on the edge. From owning certain superstars’ ring names to haircuts, WWE has the authority to change and develop their characters. WWE recently issued a memo listing the names of superstars from both Raw and Smackdown brands that are allowed to get a haircut during TV tapings.

According to Fightful Select (H/T Wrestling Inc.), the list goes as follows:

Superstars from Raw on the approved list: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Damien Priest, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle, and Seth Rollins.

Superstars from Smackdown on the approved list:

Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Paul Heyman, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Xavier Woods.

The haircut policy is already in effect as certain superstars were groomed accordingly. Notably, Edge and Becky Lynch.

The night after defeating AJ Styles at Wrestlemania Backlash, Edge was seen with a new haircut that was shorter than before.

Similarly, WWE did something interesting with Becky’s hair.

Becky was involved in a storyline with Bianca Belair where she would get her hair cut off by Belair during a scuffle. That gave Becky a new look and a loss at Wrestlemania 38 against Bianca Belair.

According to Fightful’s report, Although Austin Theory’s name is not listed, he’s been seen getting different haircuts from time to time.

An amusing fact

It’s funny how bald superstars like Bobby Lashley and Ricochet also made the list. There is no doubt that they don’t have any hair, so what is their name on the list for? Facial hair maybe? Or just regular grooming.

The other superstars whose names aren’t on the list may have to get their hair styled by external barbers.