WWE Currently Have No Plans for AJ Styles and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 39

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 07/02/2023

Randy Orton Aj Styles

Randy Orton and Aj Styles
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

WWE management is trying its best to make this year’s WrestleMania the greatest spectacle ever. So far, two big matches have been made official for the Show of Shows. While Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the undisputed title, Rhea Ripley is all set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title. In the coming weeks, more big names are expected to get added to the match card. However, WrestleMania 39 might not see AJ Styles and Randy Orton making an appearance.

The Viper is suffering from back issues and has been absent from WWE TV since May of last year. As to The Phenomenal One, he’s been out of action after injuring his ankle last year in December. Now, a recent report has shed light on the latest plans WWE has for both superstars.

WWE currently has no WrestleMania plans for AJ Styles and Randy Orton

WrestlingBlog recently made a Twitter post and discussed the chances of AJ Styles and Randy Orton making it to WrestleMania 39. According to the report, as of now, WWE has no plans to feature both legends at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. This is all because of the injuries they are going through right now.

In its report, WrestlingBlog also claimed WWE is hoping that AJ Styles and Randy Orton will recover before WrestleMania 39. However, the management is not taking any chances and considering things on a daily basis.

Talking about Aj’s injury, The Phenomenal One suffered an ankle injury while performing on a house show in December. He hasn’t gone through surgery, which means he might be back soon. However, the case with The Viper seems serious, as he has been away for longer than expected.

The 14-time world champion looked happy and jacked in a recent social media post

Randy Orton had a successful lower back fusion surgery last year in November. Though nothing can be said about when he will be ready to make a return. Back injuries can be tricky, as they have kept wrestlers out of action for years in the past.

However, fans recently got a glimpse of the 14-time world champion on social media. The Legend Killer was spotted posing alongside fans in an unspecified location. As a matter of fact, Orton appeared happy and yoked up in the photo.

Nevertheless, fans would want AJ Styles and Randy Orton to get fit and return before WrestleMania 39. Though considering their injuries, one can only hope and, just like WWE, take things day by day.

