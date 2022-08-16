WWE Hall of Famer has recently revealed that he would like to see two stars from AEW entering the company of WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer has recently made a big revelation stating that he would like to see two stars from the company of All Elite Wrestling entering its rival company of WWE. The Hall of Famer sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. The Hall of Famer to make this revelation is none other than Booker T.

Booker was recently joined by his “Hall of Fame” co-host Brad Gilmore. It was when a fan pitched an idea of two AEW stars moving to its rival company WWE. The two AEW stars mentioned by the fan were Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo. It needs to be noted that El Idolo, in the year 2015 signed a developmental deal with WWE. He wrestled under the identity of Andrade Cien Almas. The wrestler was managed by Zelina Vega and eventually won the NXT Title against Drew McIntyre in the year 2017.

WWE Hall of Famer wants two AEW stars to enter WWE

El Idolo entered the main roster in the year 2018. In the main roster, he feuded against Rey Mysterio. Post this the wrestler underwent a five-month run with the United States Championship. Andrade eventually was released from the company of WWE in the year 2021. Recently it was seen that a tweet was liked by Andrade’s account which stated that he and Miro were underused by AEW. Booker coined his opinion about the same. He also spoke on Mr Mayhem.

Booker said that he would love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he’s not doing anything significant in AEW. Booker also said that Andrade in WWE had some stars on him and also had some upside. Co-host Brad Gilmore said the most meaningful match he’s participated in didn’t even occur in AEW. But Brad is of the belief that if the wrestler returns to WWE then he could turn into a megastar.

“I’d love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he’s not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he’s not going out and performing. He’s performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some stars on him. He had some upside, but I don’t know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. [h/t The Hall of Fame]