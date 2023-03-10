WWE is Reportedly Planning To Have Trish Stratus “Turn Heel” And Face a Top Star At SummerSlam

The return of Trish Stratus in an edition of Raw on February 27 got the fans on their feet. The Hall of Famer approached the ring and took out Bayley at the ringside. Meanwhile, Lita and Becky Lynch emerged victorious over Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky after the numbers game was eliminated. On the latest edition of Raw, the trio challenged Damage CTRL to a six-women tag team match at the grandest stage. Trish Stratus is, without question, one of the most decorated wrestlers from the women’s division alongside Lita.

The duo had the most iconic rivalry in the mid-2000s. One of the most significant high points of their career was when both women tore the house in the main event of Raw in 2006. But why is Trish Stratus back?

A recent report sheds light on the reason for the seven-time Women’s Champion’s return to WWE. And it has something to do with Becky Lynch.

Trish Stratus is reportedly going to turn heel and face Becky Lynch

According to WRKD Wrestling, the long-term plan for Trish Stratus is to spark a rivalry with The Man, Becky Lynch. The report noted that the 47-year-old would turn heel and challenge Becky Lynch to a match this August at SummerSlam PLE.

Lynch and Lita are currently the reigning Raw Women’s tag team Champions. Their title win came from defeating Damage CTRL with a little assist from Trish Stratus.

The long term plan, as of this moment, is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a program with Becky Lynch through SummerSlam. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 10, 2023

At this point, it is unknown when Trish will double-cross Lynch. But their WrestleMania tag team match against Damage CTRL is confirmed.

At 47, Trish looks like she’s in phenomenal shape for in-ring competition. If the report turns out to be true, fans may witness a passing of the torch moment at SummerSlam. All in all, Stratusfaction will be guaranteed.

Trish Stratus put Charlotte Flair over in her last match

In 2019, at SummerSlam, Trish Stratus faced Charlotte Flair in an Era Vs Era match. The build-up to the match picked up steam when Trish Stratus slapped Charlotte Flair on an edition of SmackDown ahead of their showdown at SummerSlam. Finally, at the PPV event, fans witnessed the passing of the torch after Trish Stratus conceded defeat to The Queen.

3 years ago, we also got Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair. Trish’s last match. Remember how mad everyone was that Charlotte got to face her, and not Sasha? But they shut down so many mouth after this banger match! Amazing match! #ThankYouTrish 🙏🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/o8enFFmhxV — Jugsss ✨ (@itsmejugal_) August 11, 2022

Although it was billed as her final match, Stratus has made expressed her desire to face other younger athletes like Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. After three years of absence from the ring, it will be interesting to see how the former Woman’s Champion fares against The Man.

Click here for more wrestling news.