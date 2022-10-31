WWE Legend Mick Foley Bids Twitter Farewell Following Takeover by Elon Musk

Elon Musk taking over the ownership of Twitter hasn’t gone well with several big names. In fact, the Billionaire could be the reason why WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has quit the platform. Earlier this year, the business tycoon made a controversial remark saying the micro-blogging site is more pro-free speech. The comment made many users speculate Twitter might be heading to a toxic space.

A few days back, The Hardcore Legend deleted his official Twitter handle. Although the basis of his exit is unknown as of now, Musk’s acquisition is speculated to be the reason. Now, if you search Mick Foley, Twitter brings up results to the official account of his “Foley is Pod” podcast, but his personal profile cannot be found.

Mick Foley hinted at his Twitter departure six months ago

Well, The Hardcore Legend leaving Twitter isn’t a random decision. In April, when the news of Elon Musk buying Twitter began, Mick Foley expressed his displeasure through a Tweet. The Hardcore Legend made a post and stated that he will be giving a second thought to using the micro-blogging site. In fact, he said he isn’t sure about the direction Twitter was heading. He wrote:

“I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”

The Hall of Famer used to be very active on the platform and often interacted with pro wrestling fans through it. He also utilized Twitter to promote multiple charity works and projects. However, now that Elon Musk is the new owner, Mick Foley has decided to bid farewell to the site.

“The Bird Is Freed.” Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a whopping price of $44 Billion

For the last few months, the wealthiest man on the planet has been going back and forth to acquire the micro-blogging platform. The acquisition, which began on April 14, came to a conclusion on October 27. Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter for a sum of $44 Billion and made a tweet after that said:

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Nevertheless, it’s not just Mick Foley, many big names have expressed their thoughts about leaving the platform. And with Elon Musk claiming to form a content moderation council soon, it should not be a surprise if more prominent names quit Twitter.

