WWE Planning a Huge Stipulation Match Between Rey Mysterio and Dominik at WrestleMania 39

Ever since his debut, Dominik has been rumored to square off against his father Rey Mysterio at some point. Initially, they worked as a team and even won the SmackDowm Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021. However, the real shocker came at last year’s Clash At The Castle, where the son turned on his father. Well, there are reports that WWE plans to book Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a big match at WrestleMania 39.

With this year’s Showcase of Immortals inching closer and closer, WWE is turning its every stone to book a perfect match card. As of now, only two matches are official, but the way some storylines are progressing, some big announcements seem on the way.

And if the recent reports are true, WrestleMania 39 might also feature a match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. In fact, the stakes will be high when the father-son battle each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE reportedly planning Rey Mysterio vs Dominik “match for the Mask” at WrestleMania 39

Recently, WrestlingBlog took to Twitter and talked about the WrestleMania 39 plans for Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio. According to its report, WWE has a big stipulation-based match in mind for the father-son duo.

In the Tweet, WrestlingBlog claimed the rivalry will officially begin in the next few weeks. The feud is eventually going to end at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, there are no details as to when exactly it will start.

Talking about the stipulation, it was stated that Dominik will face Rey Mysterio for the mask at WrestleMania 39.

According to some reports I received Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are set to start their official rivalry for wrestlemania in the upcoming weeks, no exact date of when it could potentially start. It was also mentioned they where talks of a potential match for the Mask of Rey — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 22, 2023

Wearing a mask is a Lucha tradition, and for Rey, it holds great personal and professional significance. A match for the mask, that too at WrestleMania, will definitely be a treat for fans. Though it’s just a rumor because WWE has made nothing official as of now.

The father-son could re-start their rivalry on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live

Despite working on separate brands, Rey and Dominik have continued their feud outside the WWE ring. The father-son, at many public appearances, showed they are not on good terms. In fact, Dominik spent some time in jail for his rebellious actions on Christmas Eve last year.

Well, both men can come face to face later this week on SmackDown Live. The show will feature a singles match between Rey Mysterio and “The Doom Walker” Karrion Kross. Rhea Ripley is also advertised for a face-off against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Who knows, Dominik might chaperone the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble winner on the show and, at some point, confront his father. And if there are plans, this Saturday could be an ideal time to put them in motion.

