With Triple H in charge, the WWE have resorted to a lot of long-term stories in their booking. The Bloodline is the biggest example of this. However, even outside of it, you can take Judgment Day duo Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley as examples. Balor will finally conclude his feud with Edge at WrestleMania, while Ripley will take on her boogeyman Charlotte Flair at the Show of shows. But there is one Judgment Day member who may not be able to have his marquee match at the event.

Also read: WWE Reportedly Has “Big Plans” For This Up-And-Comer SmackDown Superstar After WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with his father Rey Mysterio for most of last year. The young upstart betrayed his father to join the Balor led Judgment day and has continued feuding with his father. However, there may not be a pay-off at WrestleMania to show for it.

Months Long Planned and Teased Match May No Longer Take Place at WrestleMania 39

According to Xero News, the WWE talks regarding having Rey and Dominik have a match for Rey’s mask has been called off at the moment. However, the promotion plans to have the match one day in the future.

“Regarding Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, the talks of the match being for Rey’s mask seem to be off the table as of recently, but WWE still intend on having the Father vs. Son match in the imminent future.”

Interestingly, Dominik still remains a thorn in Mysterio’s side. So, it remains to be seen if and when they will finally have this match.

WrestleMania 39 card so far:

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – United States Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. To be announced – Intercontinental Championship Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – Raw Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Click here for more Wrestling News