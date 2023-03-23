Will Rey Mysterio Retire From His In-Ring Career After His Rumored WrestleMania match?

Rey Mysterio is the headlining Hall of Fame inductee class of 2023 this year. Traditionally, active competitors do not get inducted into the Hall of Fame until they hang up their boots. But Triple H has made exceptions and decided to commemorate the career of WWE’s greatest luchador. According to a new report, Rey Mysterio may have his retirement match at WrestleMania 39. For months, Dominik Mysterio has been berating his father, Rey. Although Dom made his debut joining forces with his dad, he turned heel after attacking Edge and Rey Mysterio.

While Rey was still forgiving, Dom joined The Judgement Day and disowned his father. Rey never retaliated against Dom’s bullying until the latter impugned Rey’s love for him.

In the past edition of SmackDown, Rey admitted that he was never around much when Dominik was younger, but he always loved him. Since news about Rey’s retirement has come to light, fans believe it would be against his son Dominik at the Show of Shows.

Will Rey Mysterio retire from his in-ring career at WrestleMania 39?

WrestleVotes reported via GiveMeSport that Rey Mysterio spoke to Triple H about hanging up his boots after his final match at WrestleMania 39. According to the source, the plan was originally discussed with Triple H, but there has been no indication of his retirement in their ongoing storyline.

Rey Mysterio reportedly considered retiring at Wrestlemania 39. “At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don’t think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame.” – WrestleVotes. pic.twitter.com/BQMWGSmgTy — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) March 22, 2023

“At one point, it was discussed that Rey Mysterio was going to retire at WrestleMania. But I don’t think next weekend is his last match, regardless of the Hall of Fame. This storyline kind of reinvigorated him a little bit. So I don’t know if he agreed to do another full year, let’s say and retire at 40. I don’t know if he’s going to drag this out with Dom until they feel like it’s complete.”

Now its all making sense after this past #SmackDown Rey Mysterio most likely having his retirement match at #WrestleMania I hope he puts his son over taking a L to Dominik on his way out I know I as a father I couldn’t think of a prouder last final moment pic.twitter.com/8kUXa9wnh1 — Jay Carson (@FreeWrestleMind) March 13, 2023

The source also noted that the current storyline has “reinvigorated” Rey’s career. And so, it’s unknown if Rey would want to do another full year or call it a career.

Rey is rumored to face Domonik at WrestleMania 39. At this point, nothing can be said for sure but, WWE may announce Rey’s match with Dominik as his farewell match in the weeks to come before WrestleMania 39.

Rey Mysterio has not accepted Dominik’s challenge yet

On March 17th, the father and son duo met face-to-face in the middle of the ring on SmackDown. Dominik has been egging his father to accept his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39. After refusing Dom’s challenge on Raw, Rey refused it yet again on SmackDown.

However, one or another, Rey will be forced to accept Dom’s challenge and fight his own son. It remains to be seen if WrestleMania happens to be Rey’s final match.

