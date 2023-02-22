The Undertaker Recalls Rey Mysterio Breaking His Nose With His “Bony A**”

In his 30-year-long WWE career, fans rarely saw The Undertaker breaking his character. In fact, back then, he wasn’t publicly spotted in anything but black-colored clothes. However, since retiring in 2020, The Phenom has been candid during his interviews. In the last three years, fans have seen him sharing many anecdotes from his time in the ring. Recently, The Undertaker went down memory lane and recalled breaking his nose at the hands of Rey Mysterio.

Throughout his career, The Deadman went through many injuries, but he broke his nose only two times. In 1995, he suffered an orbital injury at the hands of Viscera. The incident led to him wearing a protective mask for a while. However, in 2010, the injury was worsened by none other than the Master of the 619.

The Undertaker shared how Rey Mysterio, with his bony a**, gave him a double vision

Recently, during an interview with Hawk & Wolf, The Phemon talked about his 1995 nose injury and shared the aftermath. He revealed that it took two surgeons to get his face back in shape. The Undertaker also recalled how Rey Mysterio gave him the same injury 15 years later.

In 2010, The Deadman faced the Master of 619, but ended up breaking his nose and getting concussed. During the match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to perform a move off the top rope and hit The Undertaker on the chest.

Unfortunately, the move didn’t go as planned, and Mysterio landed his “bony a**” right on the bridge of Taker’s nose. As a result, The Phenom hit the mat hard, broke his nose, and got concussed. Even though the nose was fixed immediately by squeezing, the Hall of Famer still has double vision.

Recalling the whole incident, The Undertaker stated:

“Rey Mysterio, tiny guy, sweetheart of a guy, he ended up jumping off the top rope, and his ass was supposed to hit me in the chest, but it hit me right in the face. It was a bony a**… I broke my nose and I was concussed. It’s hard being injured by an anus…”

The Master of 619 might have broken The Deadman’s nose with his buttocks, but he could never pin him in his entire career. Both men have faced each other four times, and the latter has always been on the winning side.

The Deadman recently appeared on WWE tv in his old American Badass character

Last month, WWE celebrated 30 years of RAW, where it featured many former legends who have had an impact on the brand. Alongside Ric Flair, DX, Kurt Angle, and others, The Undertaker was also a part of it.

In fact, for his segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, the Hall of Famer came in his American Badass character. Although he didn’t do any in-ring action, seeing him on a motorcycle after decades was a treat for fans.

The #Undertaker returned on #WWE Raw is XXX as the American Bada** & the pop was insane https://t.co/mL8VGlQMrJ — WrestlingDelivery.com (@wrestlingdelive) January 24, 2023

Neverthless, while The Undertaker is retired, Rey Mysterio is still hitting his famous 619 in the WWE ring. This Friday, he is set to face Karrion Kross on SmackDown Live.

