WWE possibly hint at next opponent for Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate was recently involved in a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar made an emphatic return at WWE SummerSlam and declared his intent to wrestle Roman Reigns. The Iconic rivals finally had a chance to go one on one at Crown Jewel where Reigns crawled and clawed his way to a victory and put their fued to rest.

Following his suspension on SmackDown, Lesnar will be away from TV for a while. However, it seems that the WWE have already planned who he will face once he returns. It is being speculated that hints were dropped in the recent episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre fought Mustafa Ali and won this Friday. Interestingly, he did not pick up the win with the Claymore kick. Instead, he forced Ali to tap out to the Kimura Lock submission hold which is Lesnar’s signature move.

Dave Meltzer wrote the following in a Wrestling Observer update:

“There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on Smackdown.”

McIntyre and Lesnar have faced each other before. McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble to earn a WWE Championship match against the Beast Incarnate at Wrestlemania. The Scottish warrior went on to win the title in the main event of Wrestlemania 36. Unfortunately, that match took place in an empty arena.

McIntyre has previously stated his desire to take on Lesnar again but this time with a live audience to witness it.

“I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience.”

It seems like the 2-time WWE Champion could have his wish in the coming weeks or months.

