WWE Reportedly Froze Its Hiring Process After The Return Of Vince McMahon

In the last few months, there have been several reports about WWE being interested in many talents. As a matter of fact, names like Tama Tonga, Brian Cage, and Jay White were heavily rumored to sign with the company. However, if you see the recent signings, none of those names have made it to WWE TV so far. It seems the whole hiring process in WWE has stopped since Vince McMahon made his return in January.

Between July to December last year, WWE signed over a dozen names in wrestling and non-wrestling roles. It was the time when Triple H was in charge and Mr. McMahon was retired. However, in 2023, almost no main roster signings have been made so far. In its recent report, Fightful Select has tried to shed light on the reason why.

Hiring in WWE has been on hold due to Vince McMahon and the deal with Endeavor

Fightful Select tried to dig out the reason why by discussing the matter with some WWE talents. The report provided some major details about the recent hiring drought in WWE, and whether it has anything to do with Vince McMahon.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has put its hiring process on hold since the return of Vince McMahon. Partially, it’s also because of the company’s recent deal with Endeavor Group. The talents didn’t specify any particular reason, but the term “hiring freeze” was used a few times.

Prior to the return of Vince McMahon, WWE was thinking about hiring the Authors of Pain(AOP). The report claimed both parties were, in fact, in talks in 2022. Many WWE higher-ups were also keen to see Brian Cage in the company.

Sources also told Fightful that Triple H was interested in one more name. It was Nick Aldis, but after Vince McMahon returned to WWE, the hiring was put on hold just like others.

We have a lot more on the unofficial hiring freeze in 2023 within WWE since Vince McMahon made his way back in. Story on https://t.co/yx41xoLhXR! pic.twitter.com/eCliVw8AuC — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 8, 2023

The report also shed light on the reason why Jay White ended up signing with AEW

Out of all the names discussed above, the chances of Jay White joining WWE were very high. However, everyone was shocked when he made his debut in AEW last week.

Talking to Fightful Select, WWE talents claimed the deal could not happen due to a lack of communication. They also went on to add that the mishap was made by the company’s side. The report also noted that many talents have been approached since Vince’s return, but as of now, WWE has made no hiring official.

Nevertheless, WWE is going to merge with UFC to become a single publicly traded company under Endeavor Group. So even if there are hirings in process, they will be on hold for a while.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.