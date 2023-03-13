WWE Spoilers: Potential Matches And Segments Planned For This Week’s Monday Night RAW

Last week’s episode of RAW was an important one regarding the road to WrestleMania 39. The show saw John Cena making his return, Seth Rollins going face-to-face with Logan Paul, and much more. In fact, three matches were officially confirmed for the Show of Shows. Well, this week’s edition won’t be any different, as major things are scheduled to happen. A recent report has provided some spoilers about tonight’s Monday Night RAW.

Despite the slow build, the match card to WrestleMania 39 is starting to shape up. In fact, with the mega event inching closer, every weekly show has become more significant. Here are some spoilers regarding this week’s Monday Night RAW.

Major spoilers regarding the March 13th episode of Monday Night RAW

In less than 24 hours, WWE will host this week’s RAW live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. The are some big matches and segments already advertised to take place on the show.

Bronson Reed is set to take on Elias in a singles match. Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green and a tag team match between Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, and The Judgment Day are also announced.

Moreover, a face-off between Brock Lesnar and Omos and a segment between Edge and Fin Balor are also advertised for the show.

Recently, Xero News, through a Twitter post, provided some more spoilers regarding tonight’s Monday Night RAW. Other than the above things, it stated that the show will feature a singles match between Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

Xero News also had some big spoilers regarding the main event of this week’s Monday Night RAW. They have also reported that the show will end with a “Street Fight” between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa.

Raw Info from source.

KO and Solo is meant to Main Event. pic.twitter.com/FWgOZecbv0 — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 13, 2023

The show might also have a big revelation regarding the Edge versus Fin Balor WrestleMania 39 match

Edge and Fin Balor are rumored to face each other at WrestleMania 39 for months. In fact, there were reports that both men could be booked in a Hell in a Cell match at this year’s mega event. Though as of now, nothing has been announced by WWE officially.

According to Xero News, the match will get an official confirmation on this week’s Monday Night RAW. Moreover, fans might also get a big surprise regarding the much-anticipated battle. The report claims Edge’s opponent at WrestleMania could be none other than Demon Balor.

Demon Balor is due to be facing Edge at Mania To be annouced on raw — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 13, 2023

Nevertheless, considering the rumors and reports, this week’s RAW appears to be a must-watch episode. Fans should not be surprised if one or two matches get officially confirmed tonight.

