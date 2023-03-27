This Week’s Preview of WWE Monday Night RAW: Everything You Need to Know

This week’s Monday Night RAW will be the go-home edition of the show before WrestleMania 39. With less than a week left for the mega event, Triple H will look to book the episode as strongly as possible. In fact, Cody Rhodes versus Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar-Omos weigh-in, and The Miz TV featuring Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus has already been announced. Xero News, in its recent report, provided some more spoilers about the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Cody vs. Solo going down on RAW this Monday!#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2ttCz9tI7o — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 25, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Xero News talked about the segments and matches advertised for the red brand’s next episode. The report also had some spoilers about what else might happen on the March 27, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Monday Night RAW Spoilers: Possible matches and segments that could take place this week

Other than the already advertised things, Xero News believes the upcoming RAW could feature a few more big matches. In fact, the report provided spoilers about Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio on tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW.

During the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania next week we will have a Weigh In between Brock Lesnar & Omos. pic.twitter.com/l4cixOFZ2N — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) March 21, 2023

As per the report, The Visionary will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali. Rollins is scheduled to fight Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The show might also feature a singles match between Rey Mysterio and Damian Priest. Moreover, Gunther versus Dolph Ziggler is also rumored to take place.

Xero News then provided some more spoilers about segments for this week’s Monday Night RAW. It stated that WWE could tease Bray Wyatt’s return through QR codes. In fact, the show could also feature a reunion between Omos and Hurt Business.

Chelsea Green, who was initially planned to pair with Carmela, will instead partner with Sonya Deville. Last week, she tagged along Piper Niven in the absence of “The Princess of Staten Island”. The new tag team will be added to the Women’s Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

Raw Already out there but for anyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/IHaxIVT7o8 — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 26, 2023

What else can happen on the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania 39?

Considering this will be the last RAW before WrestleMania, WWE can book a few altercations on the show. Brock Lesnar and Omos, who are already advertised for a weigh-in tomorrow, can end up brawling with each other.

The show might also feature a follow-up segment regarding Asuka’s recent heel turn. Moreover, if Logan and John Cena appear tomorrow, they could also hype up their WrestleMania matches. Fans should also prepare themselves for some action between Edge and Fin Balor on the show.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.