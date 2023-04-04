RAW After WrestleMania 39 Reportedly Had “Large Vince McMahon Feel And Presence”

RAW after WrestleMania 39 started with Triple H having a little chat with the WWE Universe. For superstars to fans, WWE’s Chief Content Officer thanked everyone for making an event like WrestleMania possible. Indirectly, he also talked about the company’s future after getting sold to Endeavor Group. The Game assured fans that ownership change won’t change anything in WWE. He stated fans will see the same WWE they know and love.

However, it seems the change in ownership of WWE has affected the decision-making of the Chief Content Officer. According to WrestleVotes, last-minute changes were made to the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39.

“I’m hearing that for the first time in months, tonight’s show has a large Vince McMahon feel and presence to it. Big weekend for the boss continues.” WrestleVotes wrote

RAW after WrestleMania 39 saw the Production Crew receiving three run sheets in the first 30 minutes

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reported something similar through a Twitter post. He stated that RAW after WrestleMania 39 was different than planned a few hours before. Reportedly, at the very last moment, at least two matches were scrapped or changed.

Responding to Sean Ross’ tweet, “That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast” provided some more details about the show. One of the podcast’s hosts claimed he was sitting right behind WWE’s production area.

According to him, the production crew had received 3 run sheets, and the show hadn’t even finished its first hour. As a matter of fact, two of them were sent in the first 30 minutes of RAW after WrestleMania 39.

I’m sitting right behind production and they’ve legit received THREE run sheets in the last 45 minutes. 2 since the show has started 🥴🤯 https://t.co/qvYLbLzIU5 pic.twitter.com/ssyNM07vLG — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) April 4, 2023

It seems Vince McMahon is finally back to making creative decisions backstage. That means, not just Raw after WrestleMania 39, fans should be prepared for such shockers in the future.

WWE has officially been sold to Endeavor Group but Vince McMahon is still in power

Well, after three long months, it’s finally official that WWE has been sold. Through a press release, WWE announced that it will merge with Endeavor Group(the company that owns UFC) to form a new publicly traded company.

The parent company of UFC now holds a 51% controlling interest in the wrestling promotion. Though the remaining 49% will still be owed by the existing WWE shareholders.

Moreover, WWE’s new board of directors will have 11 members, out of which 6 will be appointed by Endeavor Group. And just like before, the Board’s President will be none other than Nick Khan. In fact, Vince McMahon is also going to resume his role as the executive chairman of WWE.

WWE has been sold to the Endeavor Group Endeavor now forms a new $21+B global live sports and entertainment company consisting of the UFC and WWE pic.twitter.com/AGrFFWIbqy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2023

Although Triple H is still in charge of the creative, Mr. McMahon is in a position to overrule him. And if the above reports are true, people working in WWE should get ready for some more last-minute changes.

