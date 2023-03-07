Since the start of 2023, Vince McMahon has been headlining the dirt sheets for his forceful return and intentions to sell WWE. In the last two-plus months, we have heard about lawsuits, rumors of him returning to creative, and much more. As a matter of fact, not a week goes by when the former WWE CEO is not in the news. Well, the 77-year-old is trending on social media once again. A picture of Vince McMahon with a mustache has been going viral recently.

After this week’s RAW, WrestlePurists posted a photo on Twitter that took the microblogging site by storm. It showed Vince McMahon with a mustache posing with someone.

According to reports, the viral picture was clicked during this week’s Monday Night RAW. In fact, the former CEO was believed to be backstage during the show. Anyway, stunned by his new look, fans wondered if the photo was real or photoshopped.

Is the viral photo of Vince McMahon with a Mustache real or fake?

Although many fans immediately pointed out that the photo is not real, there was no clarification. And those who were not sure raised their concerns. Well, the truth was eventually dug out by Sean Ross Sapp in a few hours.

Sorry to disappoint, but the photo of Vince McMahon with a creepy little mustache is not real. It is indeed a photoshopped image of the WWE owner posted by someone for fun.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sean Ross debunked the whole thing. He also provided the real version of the photo, which clearly shows no mustache on Vince McMahon.

While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here’s the original pic.twitter.com/5O74zfF59h — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2023

Well, now that we know, Vince McMahon has grown no mustache, was he really backstage during this week’s episode of RAW? And if he was, does that mean he is back in WWE creative?

Sean Ross Sapp claims the former WWE CEO was backstage on RAW just to meet John Cena

Before exposing the fake photo, Sean Ross Sapp had made a Tweet in which he discussed why Vince McMahon was backstage. According to his sources, the 77-year-old is not back in WWE creative. In fact, he was reportedly there for a very different reason.

Sean Ross claims Mr. McMahon was backstage on RAW to visit John Cena who was making his return to the company. He added that Vince has had meetings with the 16-time champion “multiple times outside of WWE” in the last year.

Everything that I’ve heard thus far indicates that people at WWE Raw believe Vince McMahon was at the show to visit John Cena. He’s visited Cena multiple times outside of WWE over the last year — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2023

Nevertheless, some fans might be disheartened that the photo of Vince McMahon with a mustache turned out to be fake. But they will be happy, at least he is not back in creative. Though Triple H has stated that McMahon offers him occasional advice, to which he is always open.

