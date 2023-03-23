WWE News and Rumors: Major Debut “Almost 100% Secured” For The RAW After WrestleMania 39

RAW after WrestleMania is considered one of the most important episodes of WWE. It’s where the company gives its NXT stars a main roster call-up, kickstarts new feuds, and sometimes, books the debut of new names. And just like every year, fans are wondering what they will see on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39. Well, according to a recent report, WWE management has “almost secured” a big debut for that day this year.

WrestlingBlog, through a recent Twitter post, gave some spoilers regarding this year’s edition of RAW after WrestleMania. And considering the report, fans should prepare themselves for a big surprise that night.

WWE reportedly planning a major debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 39

According to WrestlingBlog, WWE management has “almost secured” a major debut for RAW after WrestleMania 39. The report noted that although negotiations are still going on, the whole thing is 100% done. Though no details were provided as to who will be making his debut on the show.

That’s not the only thing WWE has in mind for this year. The management is also in talks with the USA Network to make some changes in the first hour of RAW. WWE wants the first 60 minutes of RAW after WrestleMania 39 to be commercial-free.

I’m been told that is almost 100% secured that we will see a major debut the Monday after Wrestlemania, I’m been told negotiations still happening but is almost secured, and I was also told that WWE is negotiating with USA Network to get the first hour of RAW free of comercial — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 22, 2023

Which superstar could make his or her debut in WWE after WrestleMania 39?

Jay White has been a hot topic in the world of pro wrestling for the last two months. Reports claimed his NJPW contract would end at some point in February this year. Some dirt sheets also reported that WWE is, in fact, interested in signing him.

“Switchblade” has been a free agent since his loss against Hikuleo in a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ last month at The New Beginning. The NJPW icon could be making his WWE debut on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

Jay White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with – WON pic.twitter.com/GWcJTC2ZAw — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 17, 2023

Another name rumored to make his main roster debut is Bron Breakker. The current NXT champion has been impressive during his time in WWE’s developmental brand and is rumored to get a call-up soon. Though before that, he may have to either lose or forfeit the title he is currently holding.

Bron Breakker is scheduled to debut on the WWE main roster after WrestleMania 39. pic.twitter.com/DHnCPf6vk0 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) March 3, 2023

Nevertheless, as of now, it’s unclear who or even if WWE has any plans for main roster debuts on this year’s RAW after WrestleMania. Who knows, in the end, it could be someone nobody would have thought of.

