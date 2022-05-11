WWE star Cody Rhodes Net Worth in 2022 will inspire you to work harder!

WWE star Cody Rhodes is one of the bigger names in wrestling. The net worth of Cody Rhodes in 2022 will inspire you to work even harder.

Cody Rhodes today is one of the most celebrated wrestlers. The wrestler not only owns a huge fan following in his present company of WWE but also is popular in his previous company of AEW.

The huge fan following of the wrestler has not only given him immense name and fame but also has credited a huge bank balance. The wrestler earns a handsome amount through the arena of wrestling. Be it the present company of WWE or his previous company of AEW the wrestler’s charge is sky-high.

The net worth of Cody Rhodes in 2022

The 6’0 feet tall handsome wrestler has been pretty much handsome even with his earnings. Cody not only believes only in earning but he is also a philanthropist and hence believes in charity too. The millionaire wrestler is worth a net amount of $4 million as of the year 2022. As per the reports The American Nightmare earns a handsome amount of $3 million as the salary as of 2022.

Along with being a wrestler the 216 lbs weighed wrestler is also an entrepreneur. Not only this, but The American Nightmare is also a very prominent actor and TV personality. These points will surely contribute to the net worth that the wrestler owns today.

So far the son of another popular WWE personality Dusty Rhodes, Cody has acted in a couple of movies namely Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon. The movie was released in the year 2016. In the very next year, the wrestler made his appearance on the celluloid for the second time.

This time the wrestler acted in a movie titled, The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! In both the movies, the role of Cody was that of Stardust. Stardust was the unpopular character of Cody Rhodes in his first stint in the company of WWE.

Cody Rhodes also is a great philanthropist

Along with impeccable wrestling skills, Cody also owns an impeccable heart. During the course of the pandemic, the wrestler released a new line of “American Nightmare” T-shirts to be sold as merchandise. He announced that the profits from the sales would be directed to the relief of COVID-19 patients.

Not only for humans but Cody also owns a very large heart for the animals. In the year 2017, Cody auctioned off his boots. He donated the money that he received from the auction to Austin Pets Alive, an organization that takes care of stray dogs and other pets. All the dogs that were available for adoption on the show found homes following that match.

In the same year, Cody made a deal with one of his fans. A fan asked him the cost to be slammed through thumbtacks. Cody agreed to a deal but was put on a condition. He said that the money would be donated to charity. The wrestler also announced that he would be matching the money raised as well. $1,404 ended up being donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital Rhodes and WrestlePro.

