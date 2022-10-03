Brock Lesnar Once Revealed to CM Punk the Biggest Obstacle He Had to Overcome to Find Success in UFC

Brock Lesnar once revealed to CM Punk the obstacle he had to overcome to become one of the successful names in MMA.

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are two very popular names in wrestling. The wrestlers own immense fan following across the globe. It has to be noted that both Lesnar and Punk share a great bonding and thus have a deep amount of respect for each other.

This can be seen by the words they speak about each other even during the absence of the other. Such a thing once took place when CM Punk showered praises on Lesnar.

It happened at a media event before UFC 185 in Dallas. Punk revealed the advice he received from Lesnar. Speaking about Brock Lesnar the former WWE wrestler said that he has talked to Lesnar once.

He further said that the former UFC wrestler, Lesnar lives in a place where there is no availability of cell service. He also added that the wrestler lives somewhere in the middle of Saskatchewan.

Brock Lesnar revealed to CM Punk about the obstacle he had to overcome in MMA

Revealing the advice he received, Punk spoke about the greatest obstacle Lesnar had to overcome to become successful in WWE.

Punk said that Lesnar was a freak athlete but something had to be difficult. He further added that he has been facing the same difficulty that was once been faced by Lesnar.

Revealing the obstacle faced by Lesnar, Punk said that striking or sparring is completely different. Somebody is trying to punch in the face and the other is trying to punch someone in the face. Further Punk said that Lesnar said to him that his hips are not heavy enough. It’s like the old pro-wrestling kicking in, and he had the same problem.

“I asked him what the hardest thing for him to do was because obviously he’s a freak athlete but something had to be difficult, and I find it’s the exact same thing I’m having difficulty with, which is learning to let go.

Striking or sparring is completely different. Somebody’s trying to punch me in the face and I’m trying to punch someone in the face, but often I’ll find I’m too light on guys if I’m (working on his ground game.) My hips aren’t heavy enough. It’s like the old pro-wrestling kicking in, and he had the same problem.”

It should be noted that despite the obstacles, Brock Lesnar is known to be one of the successful names in the arena of UFC. He is the only athlete in the men’s segment to win a world title both in WWE as well as in UFC.