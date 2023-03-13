Wishing to be Michael Jordan, Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser Scored 104 to Break Wilt Chamberlain’s Record in a Movie

It’s Oscar night! The most decorated award night in all of Cinema stormed all headlines through the day, and naturally so. So, it is only fair that one of the stars of the night and a movie associated with basketball be recalled on this occasion.

Brendan Fraser and his career revival formed one of the stories of the event. After years of being out of the mainstream, Fraser made a sensational return to recognition. Fraser’s performance in celebrated director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale earned him Best Actor honors.

After his initial years of stardom, Fraser was hit by a lull in the 2010s. All of that, however, was after he starred in various commercial hits. One of them being Bedazzled.

What is the basketball connection, one may ask? Well, Fraser’s character in the movie casually beats Wilt Chamberlain‘s all-time scoring record and emulates his idol Michael Jordan in the movie.

Also read: Having Spent $10,000 on his Wedding Dress, Dennis Rodman was Once Ridiculed by Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser

Fraser’s character Elliot Richards represented the fictional Los Angeles Diablos.

The Lakers and the Knicks are two of the most popular franchises in the NBA. Naturally, their fictional counterparts were featured in the game Elliot Richards broke Wilt’s 100-point record.

With the Knicks being the punching bag of popular culture references, it was only fair that they were at the receiving end of the fictional drubbing. And it wasn’t just Chamberlain’s scoring record that was left in the past by the 11-footer.

Richards posted a stat line of 104 points, 45 rebounds, 32 assists, 37 steals, and 28 blocks – All NBA records. Brendan Fraser’s comic portrayal certainly adds to the humor factor surrounding the movie.

Bedazzled was a commercial success, almost generating two times its budget. That too, despite being a remake. The movie even garnered decent critical success, making it one of Fraser’s most iconic characters.

Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were both referenced in the movie.

Despite the fictional game not featuring a Chicago outfit, the Bulls and their influence were still felt. Two of the most popular stars of the second Bulls three-peat, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman, both had their names referenced in the movie.

The devil, disguised as a woman, grants Fraser’s character’s wishes during the movie. And when Fraser stated his desire to be a pro baller, Rodman and Jordan were posed as options by the devil.

And of course, unless someone has a passion for defending, rebounding, and partying, there is only one answer to that question. “Elliot” chose accurately, and the result, as we know it? Breaking all the NBA’s individual records. A dazzling side-plot indeed for the fantasy movie.

Also read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Credits Hollywood Star for Helping Him Kickstart His Acting Career