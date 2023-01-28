Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the WWE right now. There is no one that eclipses him; such is the shadow he casts. There are however, several potential stars within the promotion that have the potential of becoming just as big as him. One of them in particular is Cody Rhodes. The younger son of Dusty Rhodes had a forgetful first stint with the promotion. However, he has already glossed over that with his current stint, as short as it has been yet, so far. So much so, that the Tribal Chief himself had to acknowledge him during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Also read: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reportedly Offered “Huge Money” by WWE to Face Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble tonight, where he will compete for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania in a World title match. His potential opponent, however, appeared to be in awe of him ahead of the Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns puts over Cody Rhodes during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Roman Reigns was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble. He is scheduled to face Kevin Owens tonight, and there are speculations that he will take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, that didn’t stop him from showering praises on the American Nightmare.

“We have another guy, Cody Rhodes, who’s coming back from injury,” Reigns said. “He was super white-hot. His pectoral muscle was completely torn in half.”

“It’s completely black, a giant bruise covering this guy, a fourth of his body is completely broken, and he goes out there and puts on a 40-minute performance, and just completely wins over our entire fanbase. A lot of courage out of him.”

The match that Reigns is talking about is the Hell in a Cell encounter between Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Despite tearing his pectoral muscle, Rhodes faced Rollins in a bout that many consider match of the year.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania?

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. His WrestleMania opponent will become clear by the end of the night. Ever since Reigns turned heel, many have expected him to face his cousin The Rock. However, reports have since emerged that the Great One may not be able to get in shape by WrestleMania.

It is very possible of course that this is all but a red herring and the two do go head-to-head with each other. Reigns even addressed this during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

If the reports are indeed true, then this throws a spanner in the works.

Several media reports and even fans have speculated that Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn could go on and win the 30 men Royal Rumble match if The Rock really chooses not to go against Reigns at Mania. However, at this point, there is no option but to wait until tonight to know anything for sure.

Click here for more Wrestling News