Triple H Has a Mega Match Lined Up for John Cena at SummerSlam 2023!

John Cena recently prompted concerns that his upcoming WrestleMania 39 match may be his last. His reaction during his entrance and the tweet after his appearance led many to believe that they were watching Cena finishing up his WWE career. However, Cena has since stated that this is far from the truth. A new report has since emerged claiming that Triple H may have a huge match waiting for him at SummerSlam 2023.

If true, the Cenation Leader will take on Logan Paul in the biggest party of the summer! The two were long rumored to face each other at this year’s WrestleMania. However, nothing came of it. Although that could change in the coming months.

Triple H reportedly has a match with Logan Paul lined up for John Cena at SummerSlam 2023!

According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, both Logan Paul and John Cena are more than eager to fight each other. However, with Cena and Paul engaged in different feuds at the moment, this match will reportedly take place at SummerSlam instead.

The report read:

“Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They’d have made mega money and it’s just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they’re megastars, so there’s got to be a reason. The matches is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it.”

Before this match, however, Cena will look to take care of Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. The United States Championship is on the line. If Cena wins, he will equal Ric Flair’s record of six United States Championship in WWE.

Logan Paul on the other hand will face Seth Rollins at the Grandest stage of all. The story between the two so far has not been as gripping as one would have liked but knowing the pedigree, they both possess, they could very likely end up having the match of the night.

John Cena vs Logan Paul has been teased since Crown Jewel

Logan Paul proved that he was a more than capable wrestler from his very first WrestleMania appearance last year. If there were any doubts, they were all gone after he faced The Miz at SummerSlam.

However, when a match between him and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was announced, fans wondered if The Maverick had it in him to pull off a match of this magnitude.

Logan Paul then went on to steal the show at Crown Jewel, putting on a 5-star performance in a losing effort.

This led to Cena posting him on his social media. An excited Logan Paul then called out the Cenation leader. He even admitted on his podcast that he asked Triple H to book him against Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H obviously turned his request down, but it seems the Maverick may end up getting his wish later this year.

