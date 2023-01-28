Roman Reigns Discusses The Rock With Jimmy Fallon Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The rumors of The Rock going one-on-one with Roman Reigns have been going on for over two years now. And with this year’s WrestleMania going to Hollywood, the chances of this dream match happening are stronger than ever. However, Dave Meltzer recently claimed that The Great One will not appear at WrestleMania 39. The reason given behind his absence is that there isn’t enough time for him to get in shape.

Now, during a recent interview, Roman Reigns himself addressed the rumors of him facing The Rock at this year’s Show of Shows. The Tribal Chief, who missed the latest edition of SmackDown, recently appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. On the show, Roman Reigns was asked about his rumored WrestleMania 39 match against The Rock.

Roman Reigns discusses the possibility of him fighting The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Speaking on the show, Roman Reigns mentioned The Rock, claiming he would not have enough time to get ready for this year’s WrestleMania. He also noted how almost everyone believes The Great One is always in good shape. However, The Tribal Chief stated that there’s a difference between training with weights and preparing for a main event.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes it takes a lot more than just training, as it takes a lot of conditioning. One needs to be ready to take falls, especially if you are up against The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns, jokingly, called out the Rock and warned him to be prepared to take falls. He stated:

“It’s one thing to train with weights… but to be able to get in the ring and do a main-event match… it takes a lot of conditioning… It’s a professional-athlete type of situation… you got to be ready to fall down… Especially if you’re going up against Roman Reigns… That’s number one, Dwayne [“The Rock” Johnson] … When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down…”

Reigns drifted away from the main question and talked about Sami Zayn and The Bloodline storyline. He also mentioned Cody Rhodes, who will also be returning at the Royal Rumble this Saturday. As to The Rock, The Tribal Chief answered but still kept everyone guessing.

Did The Tribal Chief imply that The Great One is not making his WWE return this year?

Well, considering what he said on the show, it appears that The Rock is not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, this could all be just a red herring, so his return can be kept a surprise. Roman Reigns addressing the whole thing makes one suspect the need behind that. If The Rock is not appearing, why discuss his return, that too, on a TV show a day before the Royal Rumble?

Moreover, before Edge made his return in 2020, he vehemently denied being in contact with the WWE. It’s an old WWE tactic to go out of their way in order to keep their surprises a surprise. And as far as the rumors go, there are conflicting reports. Dave Meltzer stated that The Rock will not be in shape for WrestleMania 39, but that’s not the only report.

Xero News has contradicted his statement and claimed The Great One will indeed return at this year’s Royal Rumble. Not just that, The Rock will win it and face Roman Reigns at this year’s showcase of immortals.

In short, this could all be a way to make fans believe he’s not appearing this Saturday. Though nothing can be guaranteed until The Great One makes his return.

