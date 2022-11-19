HomeSearch

“Vince Buying WCW Only to Kill It” – WWE Fans Use Wrestling Terms to Explain Twitter Troubles Following Takeover by Elon Musk

Yasser Ayaz
|Published Nov 19, 2022

WWE fans Twitter Elon Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk
Credits: Twitter

Twitter is going through a lot of troubles since Elon Musk purchased it for a whopping $44 Billion last month. Since the billionaire’s takeover, the micro-blogging site has become the subject of several controversies. The former CEO was fired earlier, and now, high work hours are being demanded from the workers. In short, rather than getting sorted, things are getting ugly with each passing day. The situation was perfectly explained by the WWE fans through a hilarious Twitter thread recently.

Considering the dispute, WWE on BT Sport made a post asking fans to explain Twitter’s current situation in wrestling terms. From WWE references to memes, fans loaded the social media platform with fun replies.

WWE fans explain Twitter’s current struggles with laughable deductions

The moment BT Sport made the post, WWE fans jammed Twitter with their creative responses. While one fan compared Twitter’s current scene with WCW in 2000, another said the whole this is a worked shoot.

One more user deduced that the whole situation feels like Vince McMahon turning WWE into a PG product. In fact, the analogy was backed by another WWE fan who gave a further explanation.

Some even stated that whatever is happening with Twitter looks like Mr. McMahon buying WCW only to kill it.

One fan even stated that Elon Musk did a CM Punk Media Scrum but will all the employees of Twitter.

Not just comments, WWE fans also explained their thoughts on the matter through memes.

Twitter employees reportedly left the meeting while the new owner was speaking

Recently, Elon Musk reportedly sent messages to his new employees stating the company’s office building will be closed for a few days. Workers were given a deadline to decide whether to stay or quit. Moreover, meetings were also held with the undecided employees to sort out the matter. All of them were summoned to gather either at the conference room in the San Francisco office or through videoconference.

However, during one of those meetings, as the deadline passed, it was reported that many employees began hanging up. In fact, the whole thing happened while Elon Musk was speaking.

Nevertheless, it seems a majority of the public is not happy with the new owner of the micro-blogging site. While people like Mick Foley have quit the platform, many have expressed their rage on social media. It appears the situation is neither getting better nor resolved anytime soon.

