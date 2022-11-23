Watch: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Star Kendall Jenner Once Wore the nWo T-Shirt for a Fashion Show!

Wrestling characters and factions that were once larger-than-life still resonate with today’s fans. During the mid-90s, Hulk Hogan did the unthinkable after he turned heel and joined the likes of “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash and the “Lone Wolf” Scott Hall. Together they formed one of the most dominant factions in wrestling ever, The NWO. The faction was instrumental in WCW’s success in 1996.

The New World Order was mainly active from 1996 to 2000 but, after Vince McMahon acquired WCW, WWF failed to revive the stable. NWO was the brainchild of Eric Bischoff who also joined the team in 1996.

The group continued to expand through the years and took in new members. Some of the other famous wrestlers who joined the team were Sting, Big Show, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, Konan, and many more. To this day, wrestling fans preserve the remnants of the legendary stable by buying its merch.

Kendall Jenner joins the NWO

In 2017, one of the most popular Kardashians, Kendall Jenner, was seen sporting an NWO tee at the fashion event of Michael Kors fashion show in New York. Jenner raised eyebrows when she walked the runway in the black and red NWO Wolfpac t-shirt.

The star from the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians got a wild response from the fans and the NWO originals. Wrestling fans wondered if Jenner was truly a wrestling fan.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: KENDALL JENNER HAS JOINED THE NWO…I CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW!🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/CBxMh1gc9T — Nate (@BarstoolNate) February 15, 2017

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Street, former stable member Konan was so impressed by Jenner that he invited her to join the pack.

“Wolfpac always welcomes cool members, so hit me up anytime Kendall and we’ll make you an official part of the family,” said Konan.

. @KendallJenner is wearing nWo shirts because this is the weird world we live in now pic.twitter.com/Z4qiAgreWh — BradBrains (@BradBrains27) February 15, 2017

Il y a 2⃣6⃣ ans, Hulk Hogan faisait son Heel Turn pour former la NWO !pic.twitter.com/q4r8nIs33O — Catch-Newz (@CatchNewz) July 7, 2022

Both founding members Kevin Nash and Scott Hall also shared their reactions and appreciated the then-21-year-old. Big Sexy Tweeted a picture of Jenner on the runway and wrote: “Kendall Jenner rocking the red and black”.

While Hall also Tweeted the same and wrote: #ChicksDigWrestlers. Even wrestling fans lauded Jenner for donning the t-shirt with three letters that changed the trajectory of wrestling in the mid and late 90s.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker amicably break up

Kendall Jenner and the American Professional Basketball Player Devin Booker started dating in 2020. Although the couple managed to keep their relationship covert, they were spotted at events and parties together.

The “Kardashians” star first posted a picture of her with Booker on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2021. According to PEOPLE, the couple has amicably parted ways due to each other’s demanding jobs.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are no longer dating, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/gmhS2DP5u5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2022

Both Jenner and Booker have chosen to prioritize their careers.

People reported: “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that the couple has separated. According to Entertainment Tonight and E! News, both stars split up earlier this year in June.

However, in August, Jenner shared a story on her Instagram where they were seen together. It’s confirmed now that the couple quietly split up on good terms last month. Also, despite going their separate ways, the couple reportedly plans on keeping in touch.

Click here for more wrestling news.